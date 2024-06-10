Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders - What happened to Sania Khan?

Sania Khan, a 29-year-old photographer, was planning to move from Chicago to her hometown in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was in the process of divorcing her husband, Raheel Ahmad, in 2021.

Sania Khan was found fatally shot in the head by Raheel Ahmad while he was found in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head and a su*cide note. He was rushed to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital but declared dead later, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders episode titled Tiktok Terror showcases Sania Khan's murder as it airs on June 10, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

The official synopsis reads,

"As 28-year-old Sania battles through a divorce, her passionate and searingly honest TikToks attract tens of thousands of followers. But she soon discovers that members of her community want to silence her -- and will stop at nothing to do it."

When was Sania Khan murdered? Details explored

Sania Khan was reportedly scheduled to move back to her home in Chattanooga from Chicago on July 21, 2022, per Business Insider. The friend Sania was supposed to move in with, Gabriella Bordó, learned of her passing while she was on her way to Sania's place in Chicago the same day, according to The Time.

The 29-year-old photographer was found dead at the front door of her condominium in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago on July 18, 2022, per NBC Chicago. Her death was ruled as a homicide.

Khan had filed for divorce after a difficult incident in December which prompted her to open up to her friends who then encouraged her to file for divorce. According to BBC, Sania also sought a restraining order on Raheel Ahmad, changed the locks in her home, and removed Ahmad's name from the lease.

Sania Khan faced backlash for the separation owing to the stigma and shame that divorce often carries in South Asian communities. She posted her journey on Tiktok as one of her posts read,

"My family members told me if I left my husband I would be letting Shaytan [the devil in Arabic] 'win', that I dress like a prostitute and if I move back to my hometown they'll kill themselves."

Raheel Ahmad's family had reported him missing to the Alpharetta Police when the Chicago Police conducted a welfare check at his Chicago home to arrive at the crime scene.

How was Sania Khan found at the crime scene?

The Chicago Police arrived at the apartment complex in 200 block of East Ohio Street and knocked on the door of the apartment. The officers heard the clear sounds of a single gunshot and an audible groan.

They entered the place to find Sania Khan near the front door of her Streeterville condominium around 4:30 p.m. local time on July 18, 2022, per NBC Chicago.

Raheel had shot Sania in the back of the head and had shot himself when the police arrived at the location. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the blood on Sania's face had dried up. Meanwhile, Ahmad was found in the bedroom with a 9mm Glock handgun, a suicide note, and a gunshot wound, per The Daily Scrum News.

