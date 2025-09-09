Deedee Keller's murder - A detailed case overview ahead of Dateline episode

Deedee Keller was a well-known real estate agent from El Segundo, California, with a successful career and a caring family. Loved by her children and friends, she appeared to be in a positive phase of her life in the summer of 2004.

However, things took a tragic turn in July 2004 when she suddenly went missing, setting off a frantic search that shocked her community and ended in tragedy.

The heartbreaking story is the focus of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7, episode 17, titled Betrayal of Trust. The episode delves into very specific details about how Deedee went missing and the shocking turns that happened during the investigation.

Originally aired on August 23, 2019, this true crime installment is reairing on September 10, 2025, offering viewers another look at the disturbing betrayal Deedee suffered.

The episode explores how a seemingly stable life unraveled due to hidden obsessions and unresolved emotions. Viewers will see how suspicion fell on those closest to Deedee and how investigators uncovered disturbing truths that changed everything. Here's a detailed look at Deedee Keller's murder and what ultimately happened to the man responsible.

A detailed discussion on Deedee Keller's murder

Deedee Keller was last seen on July 8, 2004, after spending an evening with her new boyfriend, Bobby Lowe. After having wine, she was laid on the couch by Bobby, who then left for his home.

Over the next few days, Deedee stopped answering calls and messages. Concerned, her children, Michael and Julie, tried to get in touch with her. On July 11, they reported her missing.

Her disappearance led to an intense search. Eventually, police received a tip that her Mercedes-Benz had been spotted in downtown San Diego. On July 15, 2004, authorities found Deedee Keller's decomposed body wrapped in red tape and sheets in the trunk of her car. The scene was grim, and the cause of death was confirmed as suffocation.

Investigators soon focused on Deedee's ex-husband, Erwin Howard. Though Erwin claimed to be at work at the American Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport during the time of her disappearance, further investigation revealed he had tampered with records to leave work unnoticed. He was reportedly stalking Deedee Keller and her boyfriend, Bobby Lowe.

Deedee Keller and the warning signs before the murder

Leading up to her death, Deedee Keller and Erwin Howard had a tense relationship. Although separated, Erwin was still a part of her life. After a car accident six months prior, Erwin helped Deedee with her chores and the care of her four dogs. Friends suggested he was trying to rekindle their relationship.

On June 30, 2004, Erwin confronted Deedee at her home while she was in the shower. He had accessed her private emails and printed out exchanges between her and Bobby Lowe. That day, he slapped her during an argument about her new relationship.

These warning signs painted a picture of obsession. Erwin had even told friends he accessed Deedee's email and followed her during dates. Witnesses later confirmed seeing him in his green Range Rover near Bobby Lowe's home. Erwin's increasing jealousy and possessiveness eventually led to a violent outburst.

What happened to Erwin Howard?

Despite his initial denial, physical evidence connected Erwin Howard to the murder. Investigators found that the red tape that was used to cover Keller's body came from an American Airlines garage. On the tape, sniffer dogs picked up Erwin's smell, which made the case against him stronger. He was arrested and charged with Deedee's murder.

In court, Erwin made a surprising confession. He admitted that he suffocated Deedee Keller in a fit of rage, wrapping her in a bear hug until she lost consciousness.

His confession shocked the courtroom. Ultimately, Erwin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder. However, he was released after serving 10 years due to good behavior.

The episode Betrayal of Trust airs again on September 10, 2025.

