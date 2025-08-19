Dept. Q set to return for season 2

Dept. Q season 1 made a thrilling mark on the global audience with its unique characters and plot. Based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's Nordic noir crime novels, Department Q, the series featured Matthew Goode in the lead role, along with Kate Dickie, Leah Byrne, Alexej Manvelov, and more.

Set in Scotland, the series follows Detective Carl Morck as he takes charge of the new cold cases unit. Along with his team, he begins working on the case of Merritt Lingard, which unravels more challenges and dangers ahead.

The wait is over for the fans awaiting to see Morck back in action as Netflix has announced that Dept. Q is returning for season 2.

Dept. Q brings back the mysteries and adventures with season 2

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

The hit Netflix series, Dept. Q is all set to return to the streaming platform with a fresh season 2. The official announcement by Netflix was shared recently, promising the return of Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck and his team.

Created by Scott Frank, the series became a fan-favorite, holding a spot in Netflix's Global Top Ten shows for around six weeks. The series followed a small Department Q team, comprising Akram, Rose, and Hardy, and led by Morck. Their job was to delve back into the cold cases, unraveling the enigma behind them.

The team took up the case of Merritt Lingard in the first season, which demanded the search for the girl who went missing four years ago. Their journey of solving the case and also exploring their personal battles gave the series a procedural effect.

With the second season confirmed, global viewers can expect another thrilling case and more adventures of the special Department Q team.

All about the returning cast of season 2

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Dept. Q season 1 saw an elaborate ensemble of cast bring striking twists and turns in each episode. The viewers can expect a similar experience ahead with the confirmed release of season 2.

It has been revealed that the lead actor, Matthew Goode, will reprise his role as the skilled detective Carl Morck in the second season. His role in the first season was pivotal in leading the team and driving Lingard's case forward.

With the leader coming back, it is expected that the team members will also make a return for a fresh installment. Netflix has confirmed further that Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, and Jamie Sives will return as Akram, Rose, and Hardy, respectively.

The exciting return of the Department Q team raises anticipation for what lies ahead for the characters. More information about the returning and new cast members is yet to be unveiled.

Matthew Goode shares he 'cannot wait' to see what comes ahead in season 2

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

With rising anticipation for the special detective team's return, the lead cast member, Matthew Goode, also reciprocates these feelings. The actor's skillful and striking personality in the first season became a highlight of the show, and the return will promise the viewers more intriguing moments with Detective Morck.

In a statement to Netflix, Goode expressed his thoughts on the announcement of season 2, and said:

"I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Dept. Q’s storylines."

Adding to it, he said:

"We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

While other updates on the release date, storyline, and more are yet to be revealed, global viewers can expect more surprises ahead with Dept. Q season 2.

