Desperate Lies Season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Desperate Lies season 1 is an upcoming Netflix Original series produced in Brazil. It will be released on the streaming platform on July 5, 2024.

The series follows Liana, who experiences a rare pregnancy phenomenon known as superfecundation wherein she's simultaneously pregnant with two different babies, from two different fathers.

Desperate Lies stars Juliana Paes, Vladimir Brichta, and Felipe Abib in leading roles.

Desperate Lies Season 1 is a Netflix-exclusive series

Desperate Lies stars Vladimir Brichta as Liana's husband Tomas. (Image via Netflix)

Desperate Lies season 1 will release exclusively on the Netflix streaming service on July 5, 2024. The series was created by Angela Chaves and is being directed by Mauricio Farias. The original Portuguese title for the series is Pedaco De Mim.

Trending

Other releases on Netflix in July include Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, a revival of Eddie Murphy's '90s film Beverly Hills Cop, and a docuseries featuring gymnast Simone Biles titled Simone Biles Rising.

Also upcoming are the NFL docuseries Receiver, which comes from the makers of Quarterback, the sixth season of the reality TV series Too Hot to Handle, and Part 1 of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, the sequel series to The Karate Kid.

Desperate Lies season 1 cast and characters

Juliana Paes as Liana, the main protagonist, who finds herself pregnant with children from two fathers. Juliana has starred in many Brazilian telenovelas in the past, such as her debut leading performance in Camhino das Indias, her role as Gabriela in the telenovela of the same name, and her role as Catarina in Meu Pedacinho de Chau.

as Liana, the main protagonist, who finds herself pregnant with children from two fathers. Juliana has starred in many Brazilian telenovelas in the past, such as her debut leading performance in Camhino das Indias, her role as Gabriela in the telenovela of the same name, and her role as Catarina in Meu Pedacinho de Chau. Vladimir Brichta as Tomas, Liana's husband, who has a falling out with her thanks to having an extramarital affair. He attempts to reconcile with her after learning of her pregnancy. Vladimir has had prior roles in Corcao de Estudante, Faca Sua Historia, Mister Brau, Justica, and Rock Story.

as Tomas, Liana's husband, who has a falling out with her thanks to having an extramarital affair. He attempts to reconcile with her after learning of her pregnancy. Vladimir has had prior roles in Corcao de Estudante, Faca Sua Historia, Mister Brau, Justica, and Rock Story. Felipe Abib as Oscar, a man Liana meets at a nightclub party. She suspects he's the father of the second child she's pregnant with.

as Oscar, a man Liana meets at a nightclub party. She suspects he's the father of the second child she's pregnant with. Paoloma Duarte as Silvia

as Silvia Joao Vitti

Jussara Freire

Martha Nowill

Antonio Grassi

What is Desperate Lies season 1 about?

Desperate Lies follows the story of Liana, a married woman who has a falling out with her husband after catching him in an extramarital affair. When Liana goes to a nightclub party, she meets another man named Oscar, who provides her with recreational drugs, and forces himself on her while she's under the influence.

After finding out she's pregnant, Liana makes a secret appointment with her doctor, unsure of what to do with her baby.

The doctor's diagnosis only complicates things further, as he reveals that her pregnancy is a case of superfecundation, wherein she's simultaneously pregnant with two separate children from different fathers.

Liana's husband, Tomas, eventually tries to reconcile with her and learns about her pregnancy. However, Oscar is also trying to claim Liana for himself.

While Liana comes around to returning to her husband and raising her children with him, the fact that her second child is a product of rape and that she doesn't want her husband to know about Oscar pulls her into weaving a complicated web of lies. The official synopsis on IMDb reads:

"Liana, a woman who dreams of becoming a mother, ends up having her path crossed by events of high dramatic force, which affect her marriage with Tomás."

Desperate Lies season 1 is a notable Brazilian series that is part of Netflix's July lineup. It will be streaming from July 5 onwards in all regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback