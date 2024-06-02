DI Ray Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Maya Sondhi’s police procedural drama is far from over, as the eponymous lady cop is all set to return in DI Ray season 2. After the dramatic conclusion of season 1, the anticipation for what the future holds for the series was at an all-time high among the fans.

With Rachita facing suspension for her romantic entanglement with fellow colleague DCI Martyn Hunter, it surely had set the stage for more intense and gripping developments ahead. This certainly left fans with questions regarding the series’ renewal. However, ITV reignited the enthusiasm by confirming a second season for the crime drama.

The sequel was confirmed by the ITV network in November 2022. DI Ray Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more about DI Ray Season 2.

Trending

DI Ray Season 2 will release on June 16, 2024

As mentioned above, DI Ray Season 2 will be released on June 16, 2024, on PBS at 10:00 pm ET. Unlike the first season, the sequel will be running for six episodes. The confirmation of the sequel was also a delight for the show’s creator and the lead actress who are excited for Season 2. In an official statement, Parminder Nagra, who plays Rachita in the series stated:

How lovely to have got the response that we did for series one. Thanks to our audience and to ITV and our amazing talented producers Maya Sondhi, Jed Mercurio, Madonna Baptiste, Jimmy Mulville, we get to do it again. We look forward to taking you on another thrilling adventure!

Joining Nagra, Sondhi added:

I am so excited to be able to work with Parminder again and all the team at HTM to bring back a series two that goes deeper, darker and twistier than Spaghetti Junction. Thank you so much to ITV1 and the viewers for making it happen.

Where to watch DI Ray Season 2?

For fans in the U.S. DI Ray Season 2 will be exclusively available on PBS, the only platform to license the streaming rights in the country. In its home country, the U.K., the series will be available on demand on ITVX and BritBox. DI Ray will be unavailable for the audience outside the U.S., parts of Canada, Northern Mexico, and the U.K.

Also Read: 10 gripping crime thrillers based on true events like The Asunta Case

DI Ray Season 2 cast

Expand Tweet

The complete list of major returning cast members in the season 2:

Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson

Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter

Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne

Maanuv Thiara as PS Tony Khatri

Jessica Temple as DC Carly Lake

Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore

Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley

Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund

Additional cast members who are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel:

Tamla Kari as Lucy Chapman

Michael Socha as Dave Chapman

Patrick Baladi as DI Patrick Holden

Dinita Gohil as Anita Choudhry

Naomi Yang as Hiroka McGregor

Lauren Drummond as Susie Chapman

Syreeta Kumar as Sharon Mochani

Witney White as DC Charlene Ellis

Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter

Taha Rahim as Ravinder 'Rav' Mochani

Plot summary

Here's how the official logline for the sequel describes what comes next:

Two months after her suspension from the force, D.I. Rachita Ray returns to homicide to investigate the brutal shooting of a young nurse and the head of a notorious crime syndicate outside a Birmingham hospital. The shooting sends shockwaves throughout the city. All signs point to a gangland turf war, but as DI Ray begins to pull at the threads, new evidence comes to light that suggest a far more complex mystery.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on DI Ray season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.