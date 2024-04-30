Did Sandi Johnson's murderer get a prison sentence? Details explored following Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered reaired its 2020 episode on the disappearance of Sandi Johnson, whose body was found nearly a decade later. She was reported missing in 1996 and her body was found in 2004, which led to the capture and conviction of Clifford E. Reed. Sandi's murder is one of the most haunting cases in the history of Kirkland, Washington. This is because even though the killer was caught, his punishment wasn't deemed enough by many.

Clifford E. Reed was Sandi Johnson's colleague and the primary suspect in her disappearance for some time. Sandi had allegedly told her friends that Clifford would pester her. However, Reed had claimed that he and Sandi were romantically involved.

After Sandi's disappearance (which later turned out to be murder) Clifford left Kirkland. He named a person of interest in 2004 after Sandi's body was found.

While the police arrested Clifford E. Reed in 2014, it was with very little evidence, and the prosecution agreed to offer him a manslaughter plea. He was sentenced to prison for 41 months, according to the 1996 law, and prison records showed that he was released in 2016.

The latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, which originally aired in April 2020, focused on this case in more detail. The synopsis for the same reads:

"Sandi Johnson, who always put her kids first, vanishes without a word; police discover dark secrets in Sandi's marriage and several men in her life."

The episode aired again on April 29, 2024, at 8 pm EST. This article will take a look at what Clifford E. Reed did.

Who was Clifford E. Reed and what did he do to Sandi Johnson?

Expand Tweet

Clifford Everell Reed was one of the chief suspects in the 1996 disappearance of Sandi Johnson. Police at the time, had narrowed down the possible suspects after Sandi's car and wallet were found near the Thriftway Market, close to Clifford's home.

Sandi and Clifford's colleagues and some of his friends allegedly told police that he claimed to have been involved in a romantic relationship with her. However, Sandi's friends and family revealed that Reed was just a co-worker whose advances Sandi had rejected.

The charging court documents addressed this matter noting that Sandi "did not return his affections."

"In reality, Sandi did not return his affections, denied any romantic relationship, and told friends Clifford needed to leave her alone," the documents read.

Authorities also learned that he had allegedly loaned Sandi Johnson $1,800 for a house payment. Reed also reportedly talked about finding a steady job to support Sandi and her children. However, Clifford denied all this when the police interviewed him in 1996, leading to some doubts.

Expand Tweet

Sandi Johnson's body was not found for another eight years until 2004 and Clifford soon left the town. Since all the evidence against him was substantial, Reed couldn't be charged till Sandi's body was found. The evidence that the police had against him reportedly included things that could be passed off as "unusual activities."

After Sandi's body was discovered, the police extradited Clifford from Montana and arrested him. Though he was charged, the evidence was still limited. Initially, Clifford pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sandi Johnson and told the court that Sandi was a "very good friend" of his. Calling her one of the "nicest people" he knows, he claimed that he "certainly did not kill Sandi."

"Sandi was a very good friend to me...She was one of the nicest people I’ve ever known and I certainly did not kill Sandi. None of this nightmare should have ever happened. She should have lived a long life, experienced all that life has to offer and watch her kids grow up, marry, have children and enjoy being a grandmother," Clifford said.

However, he later agreed to a manslaughter plea and entered an Alford plea in March 2014, which led to him being sentenced to 41 months in prison. An Alford guilty plea allows a defendant to plead guilty and accept a plea deal without admitting their guilt. By claiming they are innocent, criminals avoid harsher sentences through this plea.

He was released in 2016.

The episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered covered the story of Sandi Johnson's murder.