Did Sheri Belafonte star in NCIS season 22 episode 12 (Fun and Games)? Everything you need to know

NCIS season 22, episode 12, Fun and Games, aired on February 10, 2025, and focuses on Kasie Hines' moral journey. The episode takes a shocking turn when two forensic scientists are found dead at an event hosted by Kasie and her friends.

The NCIS team quickly launches an investigation to uncover the truth behind the murders, unraveling a series of unsettling revelations that challenge Kasie emotionally and ethically. A key element of the episode is the role of Professor Annabelle Davis, played by Sheri Belafonte, a figure instrumental to Kasie's past and the ethical dilemmas she faces in the present.

Sheri Belafonte’s character in NCIS season 22

A forensic scientist and one of Kasie's former mentors, Professor Annabelle Davis, is portrayed by Sheri Belafonte in NCIS season 22. Once highly respected in the field, Kasie looks up to Davis, making the episode's revelations about her character all the more impactful.

The plot of NCIS season 22, episode 12

Episode 12, Fun and Games, follows the death of two forensic scientists during a game night organized by Kasie and her friends, all enthusiasts of Live Action Role-Playing (LARP). The case takes a darker path when forensic tests reveal that the victims were poisoned with hemlock, which had been discreetly mixed into the fondue served at the event.

With the attendees becoming prime suspects, NCIS launches an extensive investigation. Kasie and Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) seek guidance from Professor Annabelle Davis, a renowned forensics expert, to help interpret the crucial evidence to expedite the process.

However, as the investigation progresses, Kasie is shaken by an unsettling discovery—her mentor, Professor Annabelle Davis, isn't the figure of moral clarity she once thought. Initially, Davis offers pivotal forensic insights that aid in the investigation. However, as NCIS digs deeper, it becomes clear that Davis may be concealing vital information, leading to suspicions about her involvement in the crime.

Sheri Belafonte’s character: A layered antagonist

Sheri Belafonte’s portrayal of Professor Davis brings depth to the episode, presenting a character who was once highly principled but gradually compromised her ethical standards. This layered depiction highlights the moral complexities within forensic science, making Davis an intriguing antagonist. The contrast between her former reputation and her questionable decisions adds tension, keeping viewers engaged.

Kasie's moral battle

At the heart of the episode is Kasie's realization that integrity is a personal choice rather than something dictated by external influences. Despite the distressing realization that her mentor may have compromised ethical principles, Kasie stands firm instead of allowing this betrayal to shake her values.

She ensures that Davis is held accountable, reinforcing that justice must remain impartial, regardless of reputation or past achievements. As the episode reaches its climax, Davis attempts to justify her past actions, arguing that bending the rules is sometimes necessary to achieve justice. However, Kasie refuses to accept this rationalization, solidifying her stance that justice must always remain impartial.

Davis’s character is a cautionary tale about the consequences of ethical compromises in professional fields. Through this narrative, the show underscores the importance of integrity, particularly in professions that rely on trust and justice.

NCIS season 22, episode 12, delivers a mix of suspense, ethical dilemmas, and character-driven storytelling. Kasie’s transformation from admiration to disillusionment and self-reliance makes this episode a significant installment in the season.

Catch NCIS season 22, episode 12, streaming on Paramount+.

