Doc season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Doc season 2 is returning with a bigger cast, new storylines, and the continuation of the gripping medical drama that first captivated audiences on Fox. Inspired by true events and based on the acclaimed Italian series Nelle tue mani, the show follows Dr. Amy Larsen as she rebuilds her life and career after losing eight years of her memory in an accident.

With 22 new episodes confirmed, the second season introduces fresh characters, expands existing arcs, and brings Emmy-winning talent into the mix. Here’s a closer look at the main stars of Doc season 2, the characters they play, and what viewers can expect.

Who plays who in Doc Season 2?

Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen

Molly Parker (Image via Getty)

Molly Parker returns as Dr. Amy Larsen, once the chief of internal medicine at Westside Hospital and now working as an intern after her accident. Her journey centers on balancing lost memories, professional setbacks, and personal relationships.

Parker is widely known for Deadwood, House of Cards, Goliath, and Lost in Space.

Omar Metwally as Dr. Michael Hamda

Omar Metwally (Image via Getty)

Omar Metwally plays Amy’s ex-husband, Dr. Michael Hamda, who is now the hospital’s chief medical officer. His role intensifies in Doc season 2 as he manages the challenges of leadership while raising a family.

Metwally is recognized for The Affair, Mr. Robot, and Big Sky.

Jon Ecker as Dr. Jake Heller

Jon Ecker (Image via Getty)

Jon Ecker portrays Dr. Jake Heller, Westside’s chief resident and Amy’s complicated love interest. His storyline in season 2 explores his professional responsibilities alongside his personal struggles.

Ecker is known for Narcos, Chicago Fire, and Firefly Lane.

Amirah Vann as Dr. Gina Walker

Amirah Vann (Image via Getty)

Amirah Vann continues as Dr. Gina Walker, Amy’s best friend and a neuropsychiatrist. Gina plays a pivotal role in supporting Amy while confronting new professional dynamics.

Vann’s notable works include Underground, How to Get Away with Murder, and Arcane.

Anya Banerjee as Dr. Sonya Maitra

Anya Banerjee (Image via Getty)

Anya Banerjee reprises her role as Dr. Sonya Maitra, a resident navigating professional ambition and personal tensions with the team. She is also known for her role in The Blacklist.

Patrick Walker as Dr. Theodore “TJ” Coleman

Patrick Walker (Image via Getty)

Patrick Walker steps up as a series regular in Doc season 2, playing TJ, a veteran and first-year resident with combat medic experience. Walker has also appeared in The Resident and Lessons in Chemistry.

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim as Katie Hamda

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim (Image via Getty)

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim portrays Katie Hamda, Amy and Michael’s daughter. After appearing in season 1, she now becomes a central figure in season 2, reflecting the family’s ongoing changes.

Felicity Huffman as Dr. Joan Ridley

Felicity Huffman (Image via Getty)

New to Doc season 2 is Felicity Huffman, joining as Dr. Joan Ridley. Joan is Amy’s former mentor and the new chief of internal medicine. Huffman is best known for Desperate Housewives, American Crime, and her Oscar-nominated performance in Transamerica.

Additional characters and guest stars

Emma Pfitzer Price as Hannah – A hardworking intern with a hidden secret.

Sarah Allen as Nora – Michael’s wife, whose strained relationship with Amy adds further tension.

What is Doc Season 2 all about?

Doc season 2 continues the story of Dr. Amy Larsen as she works to regain her memories while reestablishing her medical career. After losing eight years of her life, Amy faces professional challenges as an intern under her former mentor, Dr. Joan Ridley, who now leads the department.

The new season explores Amy’s attempts to reconcile her past with her present while managing complicated personal relationships with Michael, Jake, and her daughter Katie.

Fox teases that season 2 will introduce new medical cases, personal conflicts, and high-stakes emergencies that test the doctors of Westside Hospital. Central to the season is Amy’s struggle to reclaim her position and rediscover who she is, both as a doctor and as a person.

Where is Doc Season 2 streaming online?

Doc season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Doc season 2 premieres on Fox, with episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays at 9/8c. For viewers who prefer streaming, new episodes are available on Hulu the day after broadcast. Season 1 is also available on Netflix, allowing audiences to catch up before diving into the latest installment.

The series’ second season began with a special premiere event on September 14 and moved into its regular timeslot on September 23. With 22 episodes lined up, fans can expect a longer season filled with character growth and compelling medical drama.

Doc season 2 builds on the success of its debut, with returning stars, exciting new additions, and storylines that promise to keep viewers engaged. To stay updated on Amy Larsen’s journey and the challenges at Westside Hospital, tune in to Fox weekly or stream on Hulu.

