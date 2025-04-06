Where was The Resident filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Resident is an American medical drama series that first premiered on Fox on January 21, 2018. The show explores the ethical and bureaucratic issues facing Chastain Park Memorial Hospital's medical staff and their high-pressure lives.

Ad

The show, starring Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Manish Dayal, captivated viewers with its compelling stories and rich characters. The Resident's six seasons gave its characters personal and professional challenges.

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), a tough but compassionate senior resident, dominates the story in a busy medical environment. He guides the naive Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), a medical novice.

The show critiques the healthcare system as they balance work and life. Although the hospital itself is made up, much of the show was shot in actual sites all across Georgia.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

The filming locations of the series bring the world of Chastain Park Memorial to life. Most of the shooting occurred in and around Atlanta, Georgia, with several landmarks doubling as hospital settings.

The hospital's outside is the High Museum of Art in Midtown Atlanta, which offers a remarkable background. Most of the hospital's interior scenes were shot at Film Rockdale Studios in Conyers, Georgia, a major site for many of the series' medical sequences.

Ad

Filming locations of The Resident

A still from the series: Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell (Image via Netflix)

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Ad

The High Museum of Art in Midtown Atlanta was a notable Resident filming location. This museum's modern design and spacious atrium are the main entrance and lobby for the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Architect Richard Meier created the museum, a flexible space since it has been utilized in many other notable film and television productions.

Film Rockdale Studios, Conyers

Most of the interior shots were shot at Film Rockdale Studios in Conyers, Georgia. Just outside of Atlanta, this studio offers a controlled environment for shooting complex medical scenes.

Ad

One may meticulously reconstruct hospital corridors, patient rooms, and operating rooms in a large area. Many television productions have been based in Conyers, which makes it ideal for the show's complex set elements.

Waylon’s Bar B Q, Conyers

Ad

Local Conyers restaurant Waylon's Bar B Q is another key location in The Resident. This is one of the characters' hangouts, offering a relaxed atmosphere compared to the hospital. After work, people relax and connect at the restaurant, creating a community outside the hospital.

Also Read: "Unacceptable": Twitter reacts as FOX cancels The Resident after 6 seasons

Georgia International Horse Park, Conyers

The Georgia International Horse Park, located in Conyers, was used in the first season of The Resident for the bike race in episode three.

Ad

The outdoor site is famous for hosting equestrian events. The bike race event, which was a key component of the narrative, fit in the park's large open areas and picturesque views.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Piedmont Park, a large urban park in Atlanta, also makes several appearances in The Resident. The park, set against its beautiful views of the Midtown skyline, offers a calm getaway for the people.

Various outdoor activities make use of its large green area, including times of introspection and character growth. Piedmont Park is a well-known filming location, often doubling as Central Park in other productions like Avengers: Infinity War.

Ad

Also Read: What time will The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 (finale) air on FOX? Details explored

Rhodes Hall, Atlanta

The Resident's season six, episode six features Kit and Bell's wedding at Atlanta's Rhodes Hall. Rhodes Hall, known as the "Castle on Peachtree," is a city landmark from the early 1900s. The romantic wedding scene was set in a dramatic Romanesque Revival building with turrets and stone walls.

Also Read: FOX medical drama series The Resident Season 6 cast and character guide explored

Ad

Plot of The Resident

Ad

The plot revolves around the lives of the medical staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Dr. Conrad Hawkins, a senior resident, uses unorthodox techniques to save lives while revealing the darker side of the medical system in the series.

The idealistic young doctor, Dr. Devon Pravesh, his mentee, soon learns the brutal truths of the medical field. The series' characters face ethical quandaries and issues like medical malpractice, among other personal and professional struggles.

Ad

A recurring motif in the whole series is this emphasis on the corruption and inefficiencies inside the healthcare sector.

Read More: What time will The Resident season 6 episode 2 air on FOX? Release date, promo, and more details explored

About the final season

A still from the series: Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh and Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins (Image via Netflix)

The final season of the series wrapped up with an emotional and heartfelt conclusion. The show’s creators ensured that the characters' arcs were resolved, with some achieving personal growth and others facing new beginnings.

Ad

The relationships that had been building throughout the series, especially between Conrad and Nic, were given closure. The series finale also addressed the future of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, leaving viewers with a sense of completion and satisfaction.

The series ended after six seasons, but its influence on medical dramas will last. Many viewers liked the show's focus on patient rights, medical malpractice, and systemic corruption.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Resident and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More