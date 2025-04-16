Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect

Doctor Odyssey season 1 continues to draw in viewers with its gripping storyline. After the intense emotional rollercoaster that was episode 14, Hot Tub Week, episode 15, Crew Week, is expected to push things even further. The characters are in for a reckoning, as they will be forced to confront their past demons and vulnerabilities.

In Hot Tub Week, viewers witnessed a series of escalating crises that put the crew of The Odyssey on edge. Avery’s health scare, believing she might be pregnant, turned out to be a corpus luteum cyst, which triggered an emotional fallout.

At the same time, Max's inner turmoil resurfaced, paving the way for a great personal epiphany in the next episode. Suspicions between Tristan, Avery, and Vivian also intensified, laying the groundwork for a climactic explosion.

With emotional stakes higher than ever before, episode 15 is poised to take these events further.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 15: Release date & time

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 15, Crew Week, airs Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 6:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 5:30 AM

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

You can watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 15 on ABC on the release day. You can also watch it a day later on ABC.com, the ABC app, or Hulu if you have a subscription.

What to expect in Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 15

Episode 15, Crew Week, revolves around the personal struggles of some of the main characters. Max goes back to his hometown in search of answers that will change his perception of his past and future dramatically. This trip is more than a trip down memory lane—it makes him confront long-repressed truths.

In the meantime, Tristan takes a gamble on a potentially disastrous move by revealing Avery's secret to Vivian. The effects of this reveal can destroy the crew's fragile dynamic, testing friendships and allegiances. Medically, Munroe wages war against a serious parasitic infection, one that imperils his health and his continued ability to contribute to the mission.

In spite of the gravity of his illness, Munroe remains steadfast, demonstrating the determination and fortitude fans have learned to appreciate. Meanwhile, Avery encourages Rosie to face an underlying medical condition, challenging issues of trust, openness, and the dangers of not telling the truth to those nearest to you.

With emotional showdowns, medical emergencies, and alliances in flux, Crew Week is turning out to be one of the most intense episodes of the season, with a magnificent turning point.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14 recap

In episode 14, Hot Tub Week, tensions on The Odyssey boiled over. Avery's main storyline involved thinking she could be pregnant, only to discover it was a corpus luteum cyst. Her emotional rollercoaster added depth to her relationship with Tristan, and Vivian started to suspect something was being withheld from her.

In the meantime, Max struggled with his demons, foreshadowing richer backstories that will be uncovered shortly. Rosie, struggling with her fears, attempted to keep up with her duties in the med bay. With many unresolved tensions, the episode did a great job of setting the stage for the dramatic events to come in Crew Week.

Catch the latest episode of Doctor Odyssey season 1 streaming on ABC.

