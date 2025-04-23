⁠Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

After a rollercoaster of suspense and success on The Odyssey, viewers of ABC's medical high-seas drama Doctor Odyssey season 1 must wait a little longer before diving into the next tidal wave of turbulence. Developed by Ryan Murphy, the series has established itself as a standout addition to the channel's primetime schedule, and now everyone is waiting to see what's next.

In the last episode, Crew Week, the crew had a temporary respite from the typical high-stakes atmosphere of The Odyssey, with a focus on individual challenges. Max (Joshua Jackson) encountered unresolved conflicts while visiting his hometown, while Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale) treated serious medical cases that exposed their issues to life-and-death consequences.

As tensions increased, so did the emotional stakes, priming the drama for the next episodes. Now, fans are counting down the days to episode 16, Double-Booked, to be aired on May 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. on ABC and streamed the next day on Hulu.

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Release date and time

Doctor Odyssey season 1, episode 16, titled Double-Booked, will air on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Below is the release schedule for all the regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard) Wednesday, May 1 10:00 PM CST (Central Standard) Wednesday, May 1 9:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard) Wednesday, May 1 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard) Wednesday, May 1 7:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, May 2 2:00 AM CET (Central European) Thursday, May 2 4:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, May 2 7:30 AM

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Doctor Odyssey airs on ABC and can be streamed the following day, Thursday, May 2, on Hulu. Hulu subscribers may also go back and review all past episodes from Season 1, ensuring you can hop on board once more before the season finale closes in.

What to expect from Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16

Episode 16 whips The Odyssey into absolute chaos when two opposite poles—trad wives and sex-positive activists—get booked accidentally for activities aboard the ship on the same day. The consequence? A culture clash with sparks flying, figuratively as well as quite literally.

The official summary reads:

''Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max, Avery, and Tristan provide medical attention to both VIP authors.''

The episode threatens to blend biting satire, high-stakes triage, and character drama. With Max, Avery, and Tristan caught in the middle, we can anticipate their professional cool to be tested in multiple ways. With the season wrapping up, these late-stage episodes should lay the groundwork for important character arcs and, maybe, cliffhangers leading into a (still unconfirmed) season 2.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 15 recap

In Episode 15, Crew Week, the storylines change direction as the ship goes into planned downtime, during which the crew members can deal with personal issues. Max uses this time to return home to reconnect with his identical twin brother, Merrill, and weigh a job offer at Stubbing-Lang Hospital.

While visiting, Max reminisces about his previous health challenges, such as mononucleosis at the age of 17, which resulted in kidney issues and anemia, that have affected his relentless passion for life. In The Odyssey, Avery and Tristan serve as the medical bay's administrators.

Avery calls out Rosie for a medical issue she's been keeping hidden, and Tristan outed Avery's secret to Vivian. Munroe struggles with a parasitic infection. The episode explores the intricacies of the characters' relationships and development, with the results leading into the next set of episodes.

With but a few episodes remaining this season, Doctor Odyssey season 1 isn't simply coasting into the finish, but blasting off in warp speed towards high-stakes ground. So, regardless of why you're here, the drama, the medicine, or the insanity, May 1 promises an odyssey worth waiting for.

Catch the latest episode of Doctor Odyssey season 1 streaming on ABC.

