Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The much-awaited episode 17 of Doctor Odyssey season 1 is set to grace screens after the emotional rollercoaster in episode 16. With the crew of the Odyssey struggling to overcome personal as well as professional dilemmas, the next episode, The Wave, is bound to propel the characters—and its viewers—into a maelstrom of suspense.

Last week's episode, Double Booked, saw the show tackling Avery's conflict between two men, Max and Tristan, and medical dramas concerning a pregnant woman and a s*x-positive guru. The drama was taken to its peak, with fans waiting anxiously for what happens next.

Now, in the guise of episode 17, viewers can anticipate a disaster on the Odyssey, pushing the friendships between the crew members to their limits and sending the plot off in new and unknown directions.

In episode 17, the stakes are greater than ever before, as the characters' conflicts cross over with a natural disaster. The episode starts just after the previous one, where the emotional intensity is still running high, with Max (Joshua Jackson) still trying to make sense of his feelings towards Avery (Phillipa Soo) and how to go about building a future with her.

With an earthquake triggering a tsunami warning, the entire ship is put into pandemonium, causing the crew to move rapidly and Max to head back to the Odyssey against all odds. The title, The Wave, is not only descriptive of the actual catastrophe that occurs but also of the emotional waves that strike Max, Avery, and the others as they struggle with impossible choices after the catastrophe.

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Release date and time

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 17 will air on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on ABC. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 9:00 PM ET CT (Central Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:00 PM CT MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 7:00 PM MT PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 6:00 PM PT GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, May 9, 2025 2:00 AM GMT CET (Central European Time) Friday, May 9, 2025 4:00 AM CET IST (India Standard Time) Friday, May 9, 2025 7:30 AM IST

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Viewers can watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 17 on ABC, with the episode also available for streaming on Hulu the following day. ABC and Hulu provide a great platform for catching up on all the latest episodes. With Hulu offering both current and past episodes, fans can keep up with the storylines at their own pace.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16 recap

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16, Double Booked, found Avery in a tug-of-war between Max and Tristan. With only a month remaining on board the Odyssey before she departs for medical school, Avery attempts to avoid beginning any serious relationships but finds herself unable to keep her feelings for both men in check.

The episode also sets up the tale of two prominent writers, Mona and Penny, who hold polar opposite attitudes toward s*x and relationships. As Avery sorts through her own emotions, Max and Tristan both make their advances, resulting in a tense and open-ended situation. In the meantime, an emergency involving Penny compels Max and Avery to collaborate to find out what happened to her, which in turn unravels a deeper medical and emotional condition.

Avery is also instrumental in enabling Mona to confront her issues of vaginismus, and the two women have a moment of epiphany. As the episode ends, Max and Avery have a heart-to-heart on the deck of the ship, and Max declares his love for Avery, a revelation that alters the dynamics of their relationship from then on.

With Avery caught between her need for fun and Max's emotional attachment, episode 16 lays the groundwork for the impending chaos in The Wave. As the series heads towards its conclusion, The Wave will certainly have viewers waiting to see what is next for the Odyssey crew.

What to expect in Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 17

In The Wave, the characters will encounter one of their toughest moments so far. After Max's emotional reveal to Avery, he takes a break from the Odyssey to clear his head. But fate has other things in store when an earthquake hits and a tsunami warning is given. The whole crew is thrown into disarray, with Max isolated from the ship and having to make his way through a ruined landscape in a desperate bid to get back.

Avery, Tristan, and Captain Massey, meanwhile, have to make impossible decisions as they struggle to protect their patients and crew. The episode will push the characters to their limits, testing their resilience, emotional toughness, and capacity to make life-or-death decisions in the heat of the moment. Look for a perfect storm of suspense, heartbreak, and heroism as the crew is hit with a literal and emotional wave of disaster.

Catch the latest episode of Doctor Odyssey season 1 streaming on ABC.

