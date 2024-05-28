Does Bumpy die in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? Character's fate explained

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory brought back many familiar faces from its prequel series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and not all of them were humans. Among them was Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, introduced in the first season of Camp Cretaceous, where the Nublar Six watched her hatch from an egg. She became a de facto seventh member of the gang, a status maintained in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 1, Bumpy goes through a seemingly near-death experience after she is captured by the antagonists. Fortunately, she manages to pull through, owing to the Nublar Six's efforts. As she collapses on the ground, the gang and especially her best friend Ben think that she is about to die, but the outcome is quite different.

Instead, Bumpy lays an egg. Subsequently, Sammy is able to use her knowledge of dinosaurs and farm animals to help her get through the pregnancy, and the Camp Fam (a de facto name for the Nublar Six and Bumpy) gets an eighth member.

Trending

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 1.

Bumpy's relationship with the Nublar Six had evolved over time in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Expand Tweet

When Bumpy was first introduced, she was regarded as a runt back then, with an irregularly shaped spike that seemingly made her an outcast among her kind. Ben Pincus, who was regarded as small and skinny for his age, was immediately drawn to this baby Ankylosaurus who seemed to reflect his own insecurities and fears back at him and took on the role of a caregiver.

Bumpy played a huge role in Ben's development, being the first to reach him after he fell from a height in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1. The two of them took on carnivorous dinosaurs and managed to fight off hybrid dinosaurs, but Ben finally had to say goodbye when they left the island. However, their separation was not for long, as Bumpy was one of the dinosaurs brought to Daniel Kon's island, and the Nublar Six had to rescue her.

Bumpy's final appearance in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous was in the last episode, where the six teenagers meet over video call and Bumpy is spotted with Ben in the background. It is heavily implied that Ben constantly goes to visit his best friend on her island.

Bumpy's capture and escape in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Expand Tweet

Fans eagerly anticipated Bumpy's return in the sequel, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, after spotting signs of her armor and silhouette in the trailer. Sure enough, to no one's surprise and everyone's delight, the Ankylosaurus made an appearance in episode 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 1, where she is seen living in Sammy's barn. However, Bumpy's reunion with Ben is short-lived, as he and Darius are forced to flee after the Atrociraptors attack.

Bumpy reappears in another scene, where the Department of Prehistoric Wildlife is spotted hunting her. The show uses this scene to foreshadow that this Department is not as benevolent as it seems. As the Nublar Six uncover this truth and reach the site where they are holding dinosaurs captive, they spot Bumpy being held captive in a crate.

A frantic Ben tries to wake her up, but she barely moves, causing him to be scared that his best friend is going to meet her end there. As the Nublar Six gather, seemingly waiting for Bumpy to take her last breath, Sammy spots something strange and moves to her back. Bumpy collapses on the floor and her eyes close - however, this scene is soon proven to be a red herring.

Contrary to appearances, Bumpy is not sick or dying. Rather, she had been pregnant. Sammy brings out a newly laid egg, and everyone realizes that Bumpy will soon have offspring. Before the protagonists leave on the ship carrying dinosaurs, Ben asks Matteo to take care of Bumpy and her egg.

While Bumpy's on-screen appearance concludes in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 1, it is clear that her story is far from over. The show hints that the Nublar Six will get to meet Bumpy's new son or daughter someday, and the Ankylosaurus will keep showing up in the protagonists' story.