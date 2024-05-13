Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1- Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 is set to follow up on the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, albeit after a time skip. Episodes of the same will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from May 24, 2024.

The series will star almost all of the original actors returning to voice their characters, aka the Nublar Six, who have now all grown up and are in their early twenties. The official trailer hints at a new enemy who is hunting these characters, forcing them all to reunite after the seeming death of one of their own.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1: Release date, episode details, and where to watch

Like its predecessor, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be produced by Dreamworks and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The teaser trailer was released in March, showcasing Darius and the gang entangled with a new species of dinosaurs and a mysterious organization that is out to get them.

There are expected to be 10 episodes this season, and if the season follows the same pattern as Camp Cretaceous, then all the episodes are likely to be released on May 24. As such, it is expected to be an ideal series for fans of the franchise to binge-watch over the weekend.

Cast and characters of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1

Paul Mikel-Williams is set to return as Darius Bowman the leader of the Nublar Six, while Sean will re-enact the role of Ben Pincus. Fans are eager to see Ben reunite with his Ankylosaurus buddy Bumpy.

Raini Rodriguez and Kausar Mohammed are set to replay the roles of Sammy Gutierrez and Yasmina Fadoula respectively. The previous season had seen these two begin their relationship, which happened to be the first instance of LGBTQ romance in the series. Darren Barnet will play the role of an adult Kenji Kon

Brooklyn's presence in the series is widely debated considering the trailer sets up an ominous fate for her and because her voice actress Jenna Ortega has reportedly left the show. However, that might just be a red herring, as the showrunners are teasing her return along with a yet-uncasted voice actress.

Plot of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1

Of the plot, Netflix reveals:

"Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own."

Jurassic World: Chaos Thoery Season 1 is expected to take place six years after Camp Cretaceous, where the Nublar Six, the six teenage survivors of Jurassic World, have grown up to become adults. Camp Cretaceous ended with Brooklyn investigating the source of a mysterious organization that was related to dinosaurs, and the trailer of Chaos Theory opens with her in the darkness, talking on a phone.

Suddenly, the door behind her opens to reveal a dinosaur before the scene cuts to the other characters. The trailer then has Ben approach Darius and say that a mysterious group of people are hunting them and that they supposedly killed Brooklyn. Ben and Darius then set off to find the rest of the gang, and the rest of the trailer is punctuated with a variety of dinosaur species attacking and chasing the characters.

The plot will likely feature the Nublar Six figuring out who is hunting them while trying to save themselves and find out the truth about what happened to Brooklyn.

Jurassic World: Chaos Thoery Season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

