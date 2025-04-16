Does Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale have a post-credits scene? Explained

The final episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 1, titled Straight to Hell, premiered on Disney+ on April 15, 2025. Bringing a close to the first season of the show, it saw Matt Murdock try to pick himself up while Wilson Fisk decides to cause chaos in the city in the name of justice. While the episode brings a close to season 1 of the show, it also sets up new stories for the future.

Ad

It's a tradition for Marvel Studios projects to have a post-credits scene, and Daredevil: Born Again is no exception. So, for the fans wondering whether they should wait for a scene after the credits of the finale, then they definitely should, as the episode packs in a little surprise for them, teasing what's to come in the future.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale's post-credits sets up The Punisher special

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale includes a key scene with the Punisher, setting up a special coming next year. Frank Castle returns to help Matt Murdock after a call from Karen Page. He joins Matt in fighting Fisk’s anti-vigilante task force and faces off against the cops who idolize him.

But during the fight, Frank is overpowered and wakes up tied to a chair. Officer Powell tells him the team looks up to him, but Frank rejects them, which angers the cops. He’s knocked out again and later chained in Wilson Fisk’s secret prison with other captured vigilantes

Ad

In the post-credits scene for the episode, Frank then lures a cop into his cell and kills him, actively escaping from there. Leaving his story on a cliffhanger, Daredevil: Born Again sets up the upcoming Punisher special in a huge way, and fans can certainly expect to see Frank Castle's story continue there.

Jon Bernthal promises a "no-holds-barred" special for The Punisher

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 18, 2025, Jon Bernthal opened up about the upcoming special that he is working on. While discussing his return in the new Daredevil series, Bernthal promised how fans will get to see a "no-holds-barred" version of Frank Castle in the upcoming special.

"The story that we've laid out is, I think, really special. It's the visceral, psychologically complex, unforgiving, no-holds-barred version of Frank where he's going to turn his back to the audience," said Bernthal.

Ad

He continued:

"And nothing is easy and all violence has a cost, and we're going to see that cost. I'm grateful that they're letting me go to the places that I really want to go."

The special is confirmed to be released next year on Disney+, but a particular release date for it hasn't been announced yet. At the moment, season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is shooting as well in New York, which is also confirmed to come out next on Disney+.

Right now, the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale is streaming on Disney+. For further updates, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More