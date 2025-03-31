Dope Thief episode 4 ending explained: Why did Ray leave Michelle alone at the club?

Dope Thief episode 4, Philadelphia Lawyer, dropped on March 28, 2025. The Apple TV+ crime drama follows the story of two Philadelphia friends whose business of posing as DEA agents to rob drug dealers backfires when they end up stealing from a big narcotics operation being investigated by the actual DEA.

Ad

Things get even more complicated for the two friends, Ray and Manny, in Dope Thief episode 4. They are being hunted by the DEA and the bikers' gang that the narcotics operation leader has employed to find the stolen drugs while they are trying their best to keep their loved ones safe.

At the end of episode 4, Michelle Taylor, representing Ray's imprisoned father, Bart, finds out about Ray's illegal activities from Mark Nader. Subsequently, she is pressured into setting up a meeting where she would confront Ray about his criminal past, as well as the drug robbery that he committed with Manny and Rick.

Ad

Trending

When Ray reaches the club where they were supposed to meet, he finds agents waiting for him there. Without uttering a word, Michelle also warns Ray about the agents ready to ambush him and gestures for him to leave. She clearly saved Ray from the law and indirectly even from the cartel. However, her reason for doing so remains unclear.

Why did Manny try to kill himself in Dope Thief episode 4?

Wagner Moura as Manny and Brian Tyree Henry as Ray in Dope Thief episode 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Taking Cyrus to Dog Tooth Quarry, the bikers' gang's headquarters, upon Son's insistence, was a mistake that Ray and Manny realized a little too late. Cyrus had planned a whole ambush without scouting the place properly and devoid of any knowledge of what they were dealing with. While Ray and Manny escaped the shootout, Cyrus and his men died.

Ad

When they reached the motel, Manny requested that Ray leave the truck. Despite his vehement requests, Ray refused to leave the truck and soon realized that Manny was holding a grenade in his hand. The lone grenade that Manny found in the van's bed must have been a part of Cyrus' arsenal.

Due to the pressure of hiding from the cartel and the cops, Manny had had a relapse and was doing drugs again. He was severely depressed since Sherry abandoned him at the altar. He wanted to restart his life as normal, and Sherry was his last hope to achieve that goal.

Ad

Earlier in the Dope Thief episode 4, Ray had noticed that Sherry had made way too many social media posts, which would easily get all of them into trouble. So, he had advised her not to meet Manny at the church. Ray scaring off Sherry resulted in the latter deciding to maintain distance from Manny for the time being.

Manny's suicide attempt was part of the withdrawal symptoms he was suffering from. Ray managed to talk Manny out of it and threw the grenade into a bin before it blew off. Although Ray was frustrated by Manny's behavior, he realized how shaken up his friend was due to their predicament and how dangerous he could be to himself.

Ad

Also read: Dope Thief release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Why was Son arrested by the cops in Dope Thief episode 4?

Ad

Son's involvement with Ray was neither a secret from the biker gang nor the cops. He was under constant surveillance and had been receiving threats in the form of dead animals. This was a warning that his family would meet the same fate if he did not open up about the whereabouts of the stolen liquid meth Ray had temporarily stored at his house.

In Dope Thief episode 4, after Ray informed Son about the biker gang's headquarters, Son told him that he would send his associate Cyrus to take care of the gangsters. After Son dropped off his kids at school, he saw the police rushing in his direction. He quickly got rid of anything in his car that could get him into trouble.

Ad

Son is subsequently arrested by the police under the suspicion that he was involved in the robbery of the liquid meth. Viewers learn that Son had previously worked as an informant for the federal agency and helped them take down the Thang Organization.

The agent had hoped that Son would rat out on Ray and the whereabouts of the meth so that he could escape the repercussions of any charges that may be pressed on him if he was proved guilty. However, Son refused to give up any information and calmly asked for his lawyer.

Ad

Also read: Dope Thief premiere ending explained: Where did Manny go?

Dope Thief episode 4 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback