Duster season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Jim Ellis and Agent Nina Hayes' investigation into the Saxton case will continue in Duster season 1 episode 4. The last episode was a bust for Nina after she couldn't find any answers from Agent Breen, who was in a sanitarium, about the missing case files. Meanwhile, Jim stumbled on a lead—the name of the C-4 explosive supplier.

In the next episode, Jim's hunt for the truth about his brother's death and Nina's case against Saxton is expected to continue. Only time will tell if the name Paris Gilford will help them achieve their goals. Duster season 1 episode 4 will be released next Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, only on Max.

Jim Holloway and Rachel Hilson return as Jim Ellis and Nina Hayes, respectively, along with the rest of the Duster season 1 cast, which includes Camille Guaty, Sydney Elisabeth, and more.

When will Duster season 1 episode 4 be released?

Duster follows a weekly release schedule, which means that after this week's episode, Duster season 1 episode 4 will be released next Thursday, June 5, 2025, at around 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, please note that the release timings differ from region to region. Please take a look at the table below for the details on the exact release dates and times for when the next episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 6 pm Central Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, June 5, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 6, 2025

1 am Central European Time Friday, June 6, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 6, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 6, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, June 6, 2025

10 am

Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 4

There's only one place to watch episodes of the series. As it's an HBO Max Original show, like the previous three episodes, Duster season 1 episode 4 will be exclusively streaming on Max. It will be available for streaming for anyone who has a subscription.

For those who are not subscribed to Max yet, streaming plans start at $9.99 for a basic plan with ads. Meanwhile, ad-free streaming goes up to $16.99 per month.

A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 3

In Duster season 1 episode 3, Jim and Nina chase their own leads into the Saxton case. Jim has the confirmation that Joey didn't, in fact, die from a propane tank explosion. Instead, it was an obvious hit that involved a C-4 explosive, a type of explosive that only one person can supply, according to his father: Paris Gilford.

At the end of episode 3, Jim also has enough suspicion that Saxton bought the C-4 for the "Joey Ellis job" from Gilford after a phone call, pretending to be working for Saxton and ordering the same explosive. So, he sent Nina to investigate the woman.

Meanwhile, Nina and Awan spent the episode trying to get to Agent Leland Breen, the FBI agent who worked on Saxton's case before her. Breen was in a sanitarium. However, the confrontation turned tense, ending with Breen holding a knife to Nina's throat and then throwing said knife at her, narrowly missing her face.

What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 4

There is not a lot known about what's going to go down in Duster season 1 episode 4. However, the events of the previous episode hint that Jim and Nina's investigation into Saxton will continue. Going to LeLand Breen was a bust for Nina and Awan, so they are likely to find another lead in the case.

Meanwhile, the name Paris Gilford could be a breakthrough in the investigation of Joey's death. The next episode determines if Nina can find something about Gilford that could help them solve the case. Jim is also starting to doubt Saxton's innocence, so, like the previous episode, he's likely to continue getting as close to Saxton as possible to get some intel.

Moreover, the mystery man from Washington, DC, at the end of Duster season 1 episode 2 is yet to make himself known. It could happen in the next episode, and if not, later in the series. Sergeant Groomes, while still in a coma, also remains a brewing threat for Jim and Nina.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on anticipated shows and movies as the year progresses.

