Duster season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

It's going to be a risky business for Jim Ellis and Agent Nina Hayes in Duster season 1 episode 6. Following the last episode's events, the duo is in for the best performance of their lives and make sure that Saxton won't find out their hidden agenda. Moreover, a new threat has touched down in Phoenix, and it remains a mystery what kind of complication he brings for Nina.

Titled Meet By the Clothes, Duster season 1 episode 6 will be dropping next week on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, exclusively on Max. The next episode promises to be eventful as Jim and Nina work undercover during Saxton's deal with the Russians.

Expect mysteries to start unraveling in the upcoming episode, including Saxton's connection to the big wings from Washington, D.C.

When will Duster season 1 episode 6 be released?

Duster season 1 episode 6 will continue the crime drama's weekly release streak, which means it will be released next week on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Like the previous episodes, audiences can expect it around 6:00 pm Pacific Time to 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, release timings vary greatly from one region to another. Please check the table below for the exact release dates and times when the next episode will drop in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 19, 2025 6 pm Central Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 20, 2025

1 am Central European Time Friday, June 20, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 20, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025

10 am

Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 6

There's only one place for fans to watch episodes of Duster, which is through Max, which is not surprising since the series is an HBO Max Original show. Duster season 1 episode 6 will be streaming on Max on the scheduled release date above for those who have subscribed to the platform, which starts at $9.99.

For those who prefer streaming the episode without ads, an ad-free subscription is available for $16.99. Max, thankfully, is available in most countries worldwide.

A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 5

In Duster season 1 episode 5, Jim found himself fired after Saxton got angry with him for losing Howard Hughes' car in Duster season 1 episode 4, which was supposed to be a form of payment to the Russians. He was supposed to help Nina become Saxton's Russian interpreter, but with him fired, Nina had to resort to asking Jim's father, Wade, to put in a good word for her to Saxton.

While Wade didn't want to do it first, Nina guilt-tripped him about finding the truth about Joey's death. In the end, Nina passed the interview and became Saxton's new interpreter. Saxton also hired Jim back after he helped Genesis elope with her girlfriend, who was getting married to some tycoon's son. Genesis' lover was the daughter of Saxton's rival, and the wedding was a business deal.

With Jim helping mess up the wedding, his rival lost a major business deal, and Saxton was happy about that. Meanwhile, the mysterious man named Cowboy from Duster season 1 episode 2 arrived in Phoenix, and Nina's FBI colleague, Chad, just so happened to be the one who was chauffeuring him.

What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 6

There's a lot known about what's going to play out in the upcoming Duster season 1 episode 6. Its title, Meet By the Clothes, doesn't hint much in terms of storyline, either. However, based on the events of the previous episode, Nina and Jim will be working in more ways than one. With Nina being Saxton's new Russian interpreter, they will be working closely undercover.

It means they have to ensure that Saxton never finds out their hidden agenda and motives. Otherwise, getting fired is the least of their worries. Moreover, Cowboy's presence in Phoenix teases something eventful happening in the next episode. He has one job in Phoenix, which is to put an end to the complication that Nina is causing with her digging into Breen and Saxton's case.

Stay tuned for more Duster season 1 news and updates as the show continues.

