Duster season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Who is trying to kill Nina? Dual threats for the FBI agent

With two episodes left in the series, Duster season 1 episode 7 sets up the suspense-filled final moments of Jim Ellis and Agent Nina Hayes' story—and it doesn't disappoint. The episode delivers conclusions to earlier questions and cliffhangers while still leaving fans guessing with an unexpected twist in the final scene.

Nina has been on thin ice since she infiltrated Saxton's inner circle by posing as his Russian interpreter in Duster season 1 episode 5. In this episode, she gets into even more trouble as her double life is discovered and her enemies close in. Her fellow FBI agent, Chad Grant, who has been on her tail since the beginning, is sent to kill Nina. However, Grant isn't the only one after her.

Duster season 1 episode 7 also gives an update on Sergeant Groomes and more screentime to Luna, who makes surprising progress for the women truckers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Duster season 1 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Dual-threat for Agent Nina Hayes in Duster season 1 episode 7

Agent Nina Hayes is in trouble (Image via Max)

Agent Nina Hayes was in a shootout in the previous episode, but the real threat to her life doesn't arrive until Duster season 1 episode 7. Two people are coming after her: Chad Grant and Billy. Earlier in the episode, Nina and Awan make progress in their hunt for the truth about Saxton's business partner, who paid $10 million for the briefcase.

Their investigation leads them to a remote address owned by a man named Cyrus Baker, who turns out to be the one drugging the now-dead Agent Breen. The scene ends in chaos, with Baker telling Nina that Xavier knows about her before blowing himself up with a grenade. Unfortunately, Baker manages to call someone before dying, though the person on the other line is still a mystery.

As Baker's final words warn, Xavier knows about Nina. At the end of Duster season 1 episode 7, Cowboy calls Grant and orders him to kill Nina. Grant takes a gun from the evidence room and arrives at the inn where Nina is staying before she gets there. He's poised to shoot her, but Billy arrives at the last minute, knocks Nina unconscious with a laced handkerchief, and kidnaps her.

Nina may be saved from Agent Grant in Duster season 1 episode 7, but Billy getting to her sets up a confrontation and even more danger for the finale. Knowing Saxton, he doesn't take kindly to betrayal, and his wrath might not be something Royce can save Nina from. There's also a question of where Jim would end up in all of this, since he's been working as an FBI informant.

Duster season 1 episode 7 reveals what's inside Saxton's briefcase

Saxton's briefcase with Nixon's tape (Image via Max)

Duster season 1 episode 7 finally cracks the mystery of the multi-million dollar briefcase Saxton was hell-bent on getting from the Russians. He went to a lot of trouble to get it, including exchanging a rare car from Howard Hughes' collection in Duster season 1 episode 4, where Jim met the dangerous Enrique The Blade.

Saxton has previously told Jim that the deal with the Russians to get the briefcase was huge. The mystery of what's inside it ends in Duster season 1 episode 7, as Saxton and Jim meet with the OCD recluse, Howard Hughes. Jim does the honor of opening the briefcase. But instead of a bomb or anything techy and explosive, what's inside is a recording, although it's as explosive as any bomb.

The recording turns out to be a recording of Richard Nixon plotting something chaotic to keep his grip on power. It's no average dirt one can get on a politician—it has the capacity to bring Nixon down, which is why Hughes and Saxton were willing to pay such a huge sum to acquire it from the Russians.

However, at the end of Duster season 1 episode 7, the briefcase has been handed to the wrong hands. Hughes is sending it to Xavier, but before the mysterious man arrives at the meeting place, Greek Sal's men intercept Hughes' men handling the briefcase exchange.

Sergeant Groomes is back in Duster season 1 episode 7

Sergeant Groomes (Image via Max)

The last time audiences saw Sergeant Groomes was at the end of Duster season 1 episode 2. While he is talked about briefly in the following episode after falling into a coma, Groomes makes a dramatic return in Duster season 1 episode 7. He wakes up from the coma, disoriented, following a nightmare starring Jim Ellis.

His first word is Sax—he's asking for Saxton and plans on doing what he planned to do before his coma. He wants to rat out Jim to Nina and expose their partnership to the mob boss. But with Saxton busy in Vegas, Billy is left to deal with Groomes. That's how Billy finds out that Nina, as he suspected in Duster season 1 episode 6, is an FBI agent.

Luna gets more screentime in Duster season 1 episode 7, her wisdom impresses Saxton

Luna becomes a third wheel on Saxton and Jim's trip to Las Vegas in Duster season 1 episode 7 after she hides in the Duster's trunk following her suspension from summer camp. Saxton and Jim are forced to take her with them, and she ends up swaying Saxton to give the women truck drivers, who are still protesting, a much better deal.

Her innocent questions and wisdom about gender equality get to Saxton. Luna, in this episode, is the epitome of the saying that sometimes, the smallest voices have the biggest impact. While her mother's meeting with Bob Temple ends with no concrete solution after he offers her bribes that she refuses, Luna has been able to work on Saxton.

By the end of the episode, they agree to find a solution that will serve both parties: give the female truckers what they deserve and allow Saxton's business to resume, which has been halted because of the protests.

Catch Duster season 1 streaming on Max.

