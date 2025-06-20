Duster season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Who saves Nina from gunpoint? Jim and Nina save Saxton’s deal

It's all about Saxton's deal with the Russians in Duster season 1 episode 6, and each of them has their own job they need to do right for Saxton's biggest deal so far. Nina is the Russian interpreter, Jim is the driver who is now taking a more active role in Saxton's dealings, and Royce is the one tasked with counting the money they are going to pay the Russians.

However, it starts to become a complicated mess—from the deal almost falling apart because of Royce to Billy becoming suspicious of Nina after seeing her with Grant. Billy finds out that Grant is an FBI agent and is ready to kill Nina, thinking she's a fed too. However, Royce, who has been charmed by Nina, decides to grow a pair and tells Billy to stand down.

Duster season 1 episode 6 delivers the most action-packed episode of Duster so far, with Nina and Jim saving each other's lives despite them saying that they won't take a bullet for each other if things go south. But while Jim earns Saxton's favor—especially after the Russian deal—Izzy, on the other hand, puts herself and possibly Luna in danger.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Duster season 1 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Duster season 1 episode 6 ending: Nina's cover is almost blown, but Royce saves her

In Duster season 1 episode 6, the threat to Nina's life is more real than ever. She finds herself facing Billy's gun, with the man ready to take her life after suspecting that she's a fed. However, with Nina's quick wit and Royce's intervention, she lives to see another day.

There are two things Jim and Nina have to do in Duster season 1 episode 6: ensure that Saxton's deal with the Russians goes without a hitch and—most importantly—make sure Nina's cover as Saxton's Russian interpreter is not blown. However, it's not a foolproof plan after Grant gets even bolder in trying to get into Nina's business.

Jim and Billy see Nina talking to Grant, and while she tries to brush it off, saying that Grant is just an old boss, Billy's suspicions don't go away. After the deal with the Russians, Billy receives a phone call about Grant's plate number, confirming that he's an FBI agent. Billy, who has always been a hothead, takes his gun and points it at Nina, accusing her of being a fed.

The confrontation is only halted when two of Greek Sal's men ambush Nina, Jim, Royce, and Billy. However, after the ambush, with their enemies dead, Billy points his gun at Nina again, returning to his earlier inquisition—especially after seeing Nina handle a gun. Nina admits she lied about Grant being an old boss, but insists the truth is not what Billy is thinking.

She claims that Grant is her ex-husband, who has been tailing her since they broke up. Nina accuses him of being abusive, and that's why she learned how to use a gun to protect herself, because the police allegedly didn't intervene. After all, Grant is part of the FBI. Nina shows off her acting chops, even shedding a tear while talking about being a battered wife trying to stand up for herself.

Royce, who has been charmed since meeting Nina for the first time earlier in Duster season 1 episode 6, shockingly starts growing a pair. From being someone who isn't quite cut out to be in a thug life, he suddenly sounds and acts like he could be Saxton's next in line.

He orders Billy to drop the gun, and when Billy threatens to tell Saxton of his suspicions about Nina, Royce resorts to intimidation. He threatens to rat Billy out about how he used Saxton's money without permission. At the end of Duster season 1 episode 6, with Royce's intervention, Nina's cover isn't blown. That doesn't mean she's out of Billy's prying and suspecting eyes.

Jim saves Saxton's deal after Royce's blunder in Duster season 1 episode 6

After Royce's heart transplant in Duster season 1 episode 1, he gets his new pain medication in Duster season 1 episode 6. It's effective but much stronger, and the doctor warns him not to take the pills with alcohol. However, before dealing with the Russians, it's tradition to drink a shot of vodka. While Royce initially refused, the Russian businessman insisted that everyone should drink.

Fast forward to Saxton and the Russians exchanging their briefcases, Royce does the only thing he's supposed to do during the deal, which is to count the money they are going to pay the Russians. However, he starts to feel the side effects of his painkillers and the alcohol. His eyes start getting blurry, and he's rumbling and laughing like he's high.

The Russians are alarmed, and they are ready to walk out, triggering Royce's anger and causing him to lash out. Thankfully, Jim saves the day. Saxton has already promoted him earlier in Duster season 1 episode 6, and he proves himself as the Russian deal starts going sideways.

He tells them about Royce sometimes being emotional, but, allegedly, he's the "baddest motherf**ker to walk this earth." Jim tells them the story of how someone supposedly jumped Royce and cut his chest open, his heart almost hanging out of his body, but Royce continued fighting. When the Russian calls the bluff, Jim rips Royce's shirt to show off the massive scar on his chest, impressing the Russian.

Izzy finds herself in Saxton's crosshairs in Duster season 1 episode 6

In Duster season 1 episode 4, Izzy confronts the Truckers Union president, Robert Temple, about not having proper benefits, like a dedicated bathroom and healthcare, for female truckers like her. So, in Duster season 1 episode 6, she and other female truck drivers start a protest, and it becomes so massive that they are featured on television. Temple, it turns out, is connected to Saxton.

When the protest starts getting traction, he calls Saxton to help deal with the protest and the media frenzy. As Izzy's interview plays out on the TV at the end of Duster season 1 episode 6, Saxton tells Billy that Izzy is a problem they have to take care of. Jim, who's watching the same interview, is ruminating about how he could get Izzy out of the mess.

Catch Duster season 1 episode 6, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Max.

