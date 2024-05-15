Eagle-eyed X-Men '97 fans spot Spiderman-character cameo in the finale that nobody noticed

In the X-Men '97 finale titled Tolerance Is Extinction, Pt. 3 (aired on May 15), fans were stoked to notice a detail in a scene with Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's reunion. Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a character who looked a lot like Flash Thompson, adding more excitement to the Marvel fandom.

People are hyped about the idea of Spider-Man showing up in X-Men '97 because of the nostalgia factor, the little hint in the trailer, the cool crossover opportunities, and the chance to see Spidey on Disney+ in animated form.

Expand Tweet

This has prompted fans to react on X:

"That’s definitely Flash Thompson behind Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Flash always has that jacket and bewildered look on his face."

Marvel fans can easily pick out Flash Thompson in a crowd or from a distance thanks to his jacket and perpetually confused look. They're excited about his unexpected cameo in X-Men '97 and can't wait to see how he'll shake things up on the show and in the grand scheme of things.

When the clip of Mary Jane and Peter Parker reuniting in X-Men '97 was posted on X, many fans noticed Flash Thompson in the scene and started talking about it in the comments.

"Is that Flash behind them?", an X user asked.

Then, the user who originally posted the video, agreed and said,

"Omg! Good catch!"

Another X user stated that numerous cameos in the episode,

"There were so many cameos in this episode."

Another X user said they needed to watch the part again to confirm that it was indeed Flash,

"Yes! But I only caught it on replay."

Another user said they easily spotted the character in his iconic look,

"Yep, in his classic look."

This observation has got a lot of people talking and excited, suggesting that there could be some crossovers in X-Men '97 and story twists with the iconic character.

This surprise guest appearance got everyone talking and excited, sparking rumors about potential crossovers and connections between the X-Men and Spider-Man worlds.

From bully to hero: The multifaceted journey of Flash Thompson

Expand Tweet

Flash Thompson, a character from Marvel comics, has had quite a journey and has changed a lot over time. At first, Flash was just a typical high school bully. Later, he completely transformed into a brave soldier who faced off against famous villains including Doctor Doom and Green Goblin.

Things get even more interesting when he teamed up with the Venom symbiote and gained powers similar to Spider-Man, transforming into Agent Anti-Venom. At first, Flash Thompson was just the typical jock who picks on Peter Parker, but his newfound respect for Spider-Man brought a whole new dimension to his character.

As time passed by, Flash went from being a bully to becoming a loyal friend, getting close to Peter, Gwen, Harry, and Mary Jane. He also branched out into joining the army, which brought on challenges like battling alcoholism and dealing with tough combat situations. Even though Flash lost both his legs during his time as an army reservist in Iraq, his transition into Agent Venom showed how strong and brave he was.

Agent Venom takes on tough enemies like Jack O'Lantern and Crime Master, showing his bravery and commitment to helping people. In the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Tony Revolori played Flash Thompson. He portrayed Flash as a snobby, wealthy student at Midtown School of Science and Technology who likes to pick on Peter Parker. This version of Flash is a more current interpretation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe compared to past versions.

Catch X-Men '97 exclusively on Disney+.