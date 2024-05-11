X-Men '97 season finale: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Following last week's intense outing, fans are heavily anticipating the upcoming X-Men '97 season finale. What's to be episode 10 of the series, it will be dealing with the aftermath of Magneto waging his war on Earth following Bastion releasing his Prime Sentinels to end mutants. On top of that, the X-Men have also faced massive casualties that will put them in a tough spot.

So far, the show has been building up to a massive showdown, and it looks like the X-Men '97 season finale is just going to be that. On the one hand, there is an unwilling Magneto who has caused an extinction-level event to start brewing, while on the other, Bastion and Mr. Sinister don't seem to be slowing down. Not to mention, Wolverine and Jean Grey's fates come into question too.

X-Men '97 season finale release date and time

The X-Men '97 season finale is set to come out next Wednesday, which is May 15, 2024. Just like all the previous episodes, the X-Men '97 season finale will also be released at 12 am Pacific time. However, the timing may differ based on different time zones. Fans can find out the timing for various time zones as given below:

Date Time Time Zone Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 03:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 04:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch the X-Men '97 season finale?

The X-Men '97 season finale will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Viewers can currently stream the rest of the series on the streaming service with nine episodes already out. However, to watch the episode, a valid Disney+ subscription is required, but if already available, then fans can watch it at no additional cost.

The title of the upcoming outing will be Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3 and will be the end of the three-part season finale that began in episode 8.

What to expect from the X-Men '97 season finale?

The upcoming season finale of X-Men '97 will deal with the aftermath of Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2. The previous episode saw the titular team split off into two groups to stop Magneto and Bastion. With Cyclops' blue team focusing on convincing Magneto to reverse the effects his attack had on Earth, Storm and Jean's gold team decides to stop Bastion from launching further attacks on mutants.

However, Jean finds herself in a tough spot as Mr. Sinister shows up during the gold team's battle with Bastion, and decides to telepathically control Cable, who ends up attacking her. The time-traveling mutant launches a fury of attacks on her, which sees Jean Grey seemingly die, but with her body nowhere to be seen, her fate is left up in the air.

Charles Xavier in X-Men '97

Meanwhile, the blue team is struggling with Magneto as the Omega-level mutant is proving to be too powerful for them. While Charles tries to reason with his old friend, Magneto shrugs him off but Wolverine is able to get the upper hand on him and stabs him in the back. However, with Wolverine's skeleton being made out of metal, Magneto uses his powers on him and rips the adamantium out of his body.

Considering that Wolverine has a healing factor, he can still return with his bone claws to fight Magneto. However, Jean will have to rely on the Phoenix Force to survive, given that her fate is currently unknown. It's pretty clear that the X-Men '97 season finale is setting up for some major sacrifices to come into play, and with Magneto not stopping, the titular team might just have to give it their all here.

