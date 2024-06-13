Elite season 8 is set to release on Netflix sometime in 2024. Familiar faces are expected to return along with several new cast members.

With the announcement of the eighth season, which is slated to be the series finale, fans are now scouring the internet for any additional details about the release date of Netflix’s longest-running Spanish scripted series. However, there remains to be no verifiable information about when the highly anticipated installment is coming to Netflix except for its release year.

That being said, some educated guesswork from releases of previous seasons can give fans a good idea of when new episodes might premiere on the streaming platform.

Elite season 8 is anticipated to premiere in 2024

While no official release date has been announced for Elite season 8 yet, Netflix typically releases shows on a yearly basis. And with season 7 released last year, it’s safe to assume that the eighth installment of the show will be out this year.

Moreover, filming for the eighth season commenced in August 2023 and was expected to finish by December 2023. Given that previous seasons were released about 5-6 months after the filming wrapped up, season 8 was initially anticipated for release in the first half of 2024.

Filming of Elite season 6 ended in June 2022 and was released in November that year while season 7’s filming wrapped up in March 2023 and new episodes came out in October.

But with the first half of 2024 wrapping up, Elite season 8 is likely to come out on Netflix in the second half of the year. Post-production could be a huge factor in the delay.

Cast and characters in Elite season 8

Elite is known for its revolving cast members. With season 8 being its finale, it’s anticipated to feature both familiar faces from past seasons along with newcomers.

Mina El Hammani, who was last seen as Nadia Shanaa in season 4, will be returning in the final installment of the show. Meanwhile, new faces will join the Las Encinas, including Nuno Gallego as Hector and Ane Rot as Emilia.

While the complete cast members are yet to be confirmed, those who are likely to return for season 8 include:

Omar Ayuso as Omar

Maribel Verdú as Carmen

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

André Lamoglia as Iván

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Ander Puig as Nico

Fernando Lindez as Joel

Gleb Abrosimov as Eric

Mirela Balic as Chloe

Iván Mendes as Dalmar

Alejandro Albarracin as Luis

One cast member who is not returning for the upcoming season is Alex Pastrana, whose character Raul died in season 7.

Is there a trailer for Elite season 8?

With anticipation for the final installment of the hit Spanish drama growing, Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for season 8, giving the first look at what the series finale will look like.

The 2-minute teaser sets the show’s farewell with dramatic piano music as it presents the original season 1 cast Mina El Hammami, who plays Nadia in the series, in the halls of Las Encinas. She graduated from the elite high school and left the show several seasons ago, but is set to be back to play a central role in the series finale.

As Nadia steps to the front of a classroom, a voiceover can be heard saying:

“We never know how long we’ll be in this world. We focus so much on the future that we forget the present.”

Wandering around the halls of Las Encinas, Nadia is hit with memories and flashbacks of many different students, events, love affairs, and hookups, walking the viewers down memory lane as the beloved Spanish series bids farewell.

What to expect in Elite season 8

As seen in the trailer, Nadia is coming back in season 8, promising viewers twists, turns, and in true Elite fashion, betrayals as well. Moreover, given the season 7 finale, where Carmen ended up killing Raul after an argument and framing it as a suicide, the upcoming season is anticipated to explore whether she will get caught or not.

Dalmar, who happened to capture Carmen and Raul at the time, is also expected to be faced with a dilemma in the upcoming season. He has a choice to make—help Carmen cover up the murder or hide the evidence and bury the truth.

While Elite season 8 is set to release in a few months, it’s a bittersweet season as the series creator Carlos Montero has confirmed that it will also serve as the finale of the drama.

Elite seasons 1-7 are now available for worldwide streaming on Netflix.