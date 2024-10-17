Elsbeth season 2, episode 1, will air on CBS on October 17, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. EST. Elsbeth Tascioni, everyone's favorite lawyer turned detective, will return to action to do what she does best after solving numerous mysteries in the first season of the show.

This time, everything is in place as Tascioni eventually settled in New York and got a permanent job on the crime squad by the end of the first installment.

Elsbeth, a spin-off of The Good Wife, is created by Robert King and Michelle King. It stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce, among others. Season 2 will have most of the main cast returning and a lot of guest stars as well. The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Astute but unconventional attorney ..Tascioni utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD."

Elsbeth season 2: List of main cast

1) Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni

American actress Carrie Preston comes from Georgia, United States. The 57-year-old actress has previously starred in movies and shows like The Holdovers (2023), The Good Fight (2017-2022), Person of Interest (2011-2016), and more.

In this show, she stars as Elsbeth, the attorney turned detective/the titular character, who in season one has solved numerous crimes and assisted the NYPD in their suit. In Season 2, she will be back in action solving hard-to-crack and brainier cases, being an official police consultant now.

2) Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke

American actress Cara Patterson has previously starred in movies and shows like The Arrangement (2017-2018), Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010), Turner & Hooch (2021), and more.

In season 2 of this CBS show, she reprises her role as Kaya Blanke. Kaya is an NYPD officer who loved to have the titular detective by her side in the first season as they solved cases together. By the end of season 1 of the show, Kaya got a promotion, thanks to Wagner.

3) Wendell Pierce as Charles Wallace Wagner

American actor and businessman Wendell Pierce has previously starred in movies and shows like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018-2023), The Wire (2002-2008), Parker (2013), and more.

In this show, he reprises his role as Charles Wallace, or Captain Wagner, the strict and dominant precinct leader. Season 1 showed viewers that Wagner is a good cop and Tascioni no longer has to keep a check on him privately.

In season 2, a friendship between Wagner and the titular detective is probable, and they both should be seen complementing each other in multiple crime scenes, solving cases together.

Other cast and characters

Season 2 of the show will also feature various guest stars. Some of them include:

Nathan Lane as Phillip Cross

Rob Riggle as Neal Dorsey

Daniel Davis as Dr. Yablonski

Pamela Adlon: Guest appearance

Britanny O’Grady as Mac

Vanessa Williams: Guest appearance

Where to watch Elsbeth season 2?

Fans can watch Elsbeth live on CBS at 10:00 p.m. EST on October 17, 2024, when the first episode is set to premiere. Another option for those who wish to see the show later is to stream it on Paramount+. Episodes will be available on Paramount+ one day after they premiere on CBS. The monthly and annual prices of a standard Paramount+ subscription are $7.99 and $59.99, respectively.

Season 2 will have a total of 20 episodes. New episodes will air every Thursday on CBS, starting October 17, 2024.

Prepare yourself for more captivating cases this season, and watch as your favorite detective effortlessly solves each one.

