What time will The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth premiere on CBS? Synopsis, trailer, and more 

The Good Wife aired its final episode in 2016 after 7 exhilarating seasons. Now, there is good news for fans of the iconic CBS sitcom, who still want to see more of the cherished characters and the show. A new spinoff of the well-liked Robert and Michelle King show has reportedly landed a pilot order with the premium cable provider, according to TV Line. This new spinoff, titled Elsbeth, will center on the hugely popular titular character, played by Carrie Preston.

The network will be premiering the pilot episode on the last day of February 2024 at 10 pm ET, after several delays in production due to last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Elsbeth is the second spinoff of the popular legal drama after The Good Fight, which premiered in 2017. It will follow Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as she ventures towards a fresh challenge in New York.

The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth will premiere on Leap day 2024

The second spinoff to the popular legal procedural series The Good Wife will premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The series is set to air its pilot episode during the 10 pm - 11 pm ET time slot on CBS.

New episodes for the sitcom will air on the same day each subsequent week. Here is the release date and schedule for the premiere episode of Elsbeth across different timezones:

Eastern Time (ET): 10 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Central Time (CT): 9 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 8 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Pacific Time (PT): 7 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 6 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 5 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3 am, Friday, March 1, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 4 am, Friday, March 1, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am, Friday, March 1, 2024

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am, Friday, March 1, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 11 am, Friday, March 1, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm, Friday, March 1, 2024

Elsbeth: What we know about the plot from the trailer

Elsbeth Tascioni, portrayed by Carrie Preston, was one of the quirkiest guest characters from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. As per the trailer, the character is excited to start a life in New York, as she always wanted to live there.

The official synopsis of Elsbeth reads:

"After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD."

The trailer provides a glimpse into her unconventional nature as she navigates a crime scene. The new series will likely see her transition from just a defense lawyer to a hard-boiled attorney involved in investigations and police proceedings.

The cast of Elsbeth

Viewers will see Carrie Preston reprise her role as the titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni (who first appeared in Season 3 of The Good Wife). Wendell Pierce will feature as a police chief, C.W. Wagner, along with Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, a police officer.

Other members of the cast include Gloria Reuben, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin, Retta, and Blair Underwood among others.

The Good Wife spinoff, Elsbeth, will premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 10 pm ET.