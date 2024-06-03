Eric soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Abi Morgan’s Eric made its global debut on Netflix on May 30, 2024. The series was commissioned by the streaming giant in November 2021, where it was revealed to be a six-part miniseries. Abi Morgan, the creator of the series, not only penned the scripts but also executively produced it and even helmed it alongside Lucy Forbes.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the film as the lead alongside many other actors, including Gaby Hoffmann, Dan Fogler, McKinley Belcher III, Clarke Peters, Phoebe Nicholls, Ivan Morris Howe, and many more. The series was filmed in 2023 at two primary locations: Budapest and New York.

Within a few days of its release, Eric managed to garner a lot of praise from fans globally and also impressed the critics given it has been certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 71%, with an average of 6.3 out of 10.

Besides the plotline, the casting, and other aspects of the series, Eric is also lauded for its beautiful soundtrack that perfectly complements the series' emotional depth and compelling narrative. Follow along with the article to learn about all songs played in the series.

Every song in Netflix’s Eric

Episode 1

I'm Not in Love as 10cc

Supernature as Cerrone

Vitamin C as CAN

Crucify Your Mind as Sixto Rodriguez

Episode 2

These Foolish Things as Billie Holiday

I'm So Hot for You as Bobby O

A Forest as The Cure

Episode 3

Love and Affection as Joan Armatrading

Gloria as Laura Branigan

Episode 4

Meet Me in the Morning as Bob Dylan

The Killing Moon as Echo & the Bunnymen

Tupelo as Nick Cave

Episode 5

Heroin as The Velvet Underground

900 Miles as Terry Callier

Who Knows Where the Time Goes as Fairport Convention and Sandy Denny

Episode 6

These Days as Nico

I'm Not In Love as 10cc

Eric plot summary

Set in 1980s New York, the limited Netflix series stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan. As per the series, Vincent is described as a successful puppeteer and lead designer for America’s well-acclaimed children’s show.

Everything has been going well in Vincent’s life but suddenly he finds himself in an unanticipated predicament after his son, Edgar Sullivan goes missing. Losing his son, who always has been a beacon of hope for him, causes a devastating impact on Vincent, leading him to substance addiction and homelessness.

Nevertheless, despite hitting rock bottom, he embarks on a quest, more determined than ever before to find the whereabouts of his son, hoping he’s alright. Tagging along with Vincent on his quest is his friend Eric, who is a seven-foot-tall blue monster puppet, based on Edgar’s drawings.

Where to watch Eric

Eric is only available on Netflix for the global audience, and being one of the Originals makes it unavailable on the rest of the streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, and others. The series is available on Netflix in many subbed and dubbed formats, catering a wide range of languages and regions.

