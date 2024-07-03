Eva Lasting season 2: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

Fans who enjoyed the first season are eagerly waiting for Eva Lasting season 2, which will be released on Netflix on July 10, 2024. Season 1 of this Spanish-language Colombian romantic drama series, created by Dago García, premiered on February 15, 2023.

The first season has 13 episodes, and the official synopsis of the series reads:

"A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules ... and a few hearts."

Cast-members Emmanuel Restrepo, Francisca Estevez and Sergio Palau are set to return for Eva Lasting season 2.

Season 1 focuses on the various adventures Eva has with Camilo and his group of friends. The finale of the season leaves the two main characters' futures uncertain, as Eva is taken to the US, with Camilo left behind.

Trending

Eva Lasting season 2 will explore what happens to Eva and Camilo and some of the other side-characters after the events in season 1.

Eva Lasting season 2: Release date and streaming options, cast and crew

A still from Eva Lasting (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

The production of Eva Lasting season 2 was officially confirmed by Netflix on February 24, 2023. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 10, 2024.

The series stars Francisca Estevez as Eva Samper. She's known for her appearance in the 2020 film Promising Young Woman. Camilo is played by Emmanuel Restrepo who's the writer and art director of Apnea (2021). Santiago Alarcón plays José Granados, Camilo's overbearing and masculine father.

The series was created by Dago García, and its directors include Mateo Stivelberg and María Gamboa. Dago García is also an executive producer of the series, accompanied by Maria Isabel Páramo and Ampara Gutiérrez.

Eva Lasting season 2: What has happened so far and what to expect from this season?

Eva Lasting is set in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1976. Impressive production and art designs, costumes and musical scores create the atmosphere of the time. We see Eva as the first girl in an all-boys school, challenging the patriarchal norms of the town and the time.

Gradually, the boys around Eva get used to her presence, and one of them in particular, Camilo, falls for her. Eva is a precocious girl who is very smart, well-versed in literature and music, and talented in many fields. However, her family life is unstable.

Eva and the boys venture into various adventures throughout season 1, some of which bring them closer to one another. Others estrange them, and most thrill them because they are dangerous.

Themes of sexuality, life under a growingly neoliberal economy, friendship, heartbreak, among others, are all broached across the season. The 13 episodes of season 1 reference classic works of literature.

A still from Eva Lasting (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

In the season finale, Eva is taken to the US where she will have to live with her aunt, as she's not yet 18, whikr her father is in jail for his involvement in drug trade. The separation causes Eva and Camilo, the young lovers, much sadness.

Nevertheless, the finale also shows Camilo's friends gearing up to raise money so that he could go to the US and meet Eva. Eva Lasting season 2 will pick up from there.

Expect more adventures involving the ever-charming Eva and her shy but sensible boyfriend Camilo as they find themselves close to each other once again, but this time away from Colombia, in a foreign land.

Fan reactions and possibility of season 3

Fans have praised the cast and plot of the series under the trailer of Eva Lasting season 2. Many are eager to know what happens to the titular character in this season. The wait will be over on July 10.

So far, Netflix has not said anything about season 3 of Eva Lasting. However, it might do that soon after the second season starts streaming. We will bring you all the updates once they are available from official sources.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback