“Everything done for TV was a disaster and selling out"— When Diego Luna made a bold confession about his theater community's take on television

In May 2023, IndieWire published an interview conducted by Eric Kohn via Zoom with Diego Luna in Madrid and Gael García Bernal in Mexico City, focusing on their Disney+ projects, Andor and Werewolf by Night. Luna revealed a past belief from his theater days, stating,

Ad

“Everything done for TV was a disaster and selling out,”

Reflecting his community’s view that television compromised artistic integrity. Kohn explored their shift to big-budget projects, asking why they chose these Disney+ roles, which prompted Luna’s quote about TV’s negative perception.

They discussed their enduring friendship and evolving career paths, with Luna explaining how Andor added depth to Cassian Andor and Bernal sharing his attraction to Werewolf by Night’s unique style.

Ad

Trending

The interview also covered their production companies, Canana Films and La Corriente del Golfo, as well as their documentary festival, Ambulante. They discussed their recent collaboration on the Hulu series La Máquina and their approach to balancing artistic goals with commercial success.

Diego Luna and Bernal’s career paths and Disney+ ventures

Berlinale - Protest against building the wall (Image via Getty)

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal rose to fame with the 2001 film Y tu mamá también, which earned global recognition and led to a year of promotional travel. Reflecting on their early ambitions, Luna told Kohn,

Ad

“We were always fantasizing about what’s next,”

a quote prompted by a question about their dreams, which included owning a soccer team and starting a production company. They co-founded Canana Films in 2005 and later established La Corriente del Golfo in 2018 to support diverse projects, including Spanish-language content. Luna’s role as Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series Andor, following his appearance in Rogue One in 2016, marked a significant shift to large-scale projects.

Ad

He described Andor as a story of revolution, exploring the character’s radicalization. When Kohn asked about their Disney+ roles, Luna expressed gratitude for Andor challenging his earlier views on television, saying,

“I’m not bullsh*tting here.”

Bernal, meanwhile, debuted in the MCU with Werewolf by Night, playing Jack Russell in a 50-minute black-and-white special inspired by classic monster movies.

Their collaboration extended to the Hulu series La Máquina, where Luna plays a manager to Bernal’s aging boxer, reuniting them in Mexico after years of separate projects. They valued the opportunity to work together, emphasizing the strength of their shared creative journey.

Ad

Personal insights and collaborative bond

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna attend the UK Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "La Máquina" at Soho Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London. (Image via Getty)

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal’s friendship, forged in childhood within Mexico’s theater scene, has been a cornerstone of their careers. When Kohn asked about their support system, Bernal shared,

Ad

“We feel less alone together,”

highlighting how their bond mitigates the loneliness and challenges of their profession. They have consistently guided each other’s career decisions over the years. Discussing Andor’s second season, which Diego Luna knew would be its last, he noted its unique focus on marginalized characters, saying,

“These characters never get to have films about them,”

in response to Kohn’s question about the series’ distinct Star Wars narrative. The season covers four years, leading to Rogue One, and emphasizes themes of refugees and oppression.

Ad

Bernal discussed Werewolf by Night’s appeal, noting its connection to Latin American folklore, an insight prompted by Kohn’s question about their roles. They also spoke about Ambulante, their documentary festival, and their commitment to projects that align with their artistic values.

Diego Luna and Bernal shared that they aim to tell meaningful stories that resonate with their communities, reflecting their shared dedication to impactful storytelling.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More