“Everything done for TV was a disaster and selling out"— When Diego Luna made a bold confession about his theater community's take on television

In May 2023, IndieWire published an interview conducted by Eric Kohn via Zoom with Diego Luna in Madrid and Gael García Bernal in Mexico City, focusing on their Disney+ projects, Andor and Werewolf by Night. Luna revealed a past belief from his theater days, stating,
“Everything done for TV was a disaster and selling out,”
Reflecting his community’s view that television compromised artistic integrity. Kohn explored their shift to big-budget projects, asking why they chose these Disney+ roles, which prompted Luna’s quote about TV’s negative perception.
They discussed their enduring friendship and evolving career paths, with Luna explaining how Andor added depth to Cassian Andor and Bernal sharing his attraction to Werewolf by Night’s unique style.
The interview also covered their production companies, Canana Films and La Corriente del Golfo, as well as their documentary festival, Ambulante. They discussed their recent collaboration on the Hulu series La Máquina and their approach to balancing artistic goals with commercial success.
Diego Luna and Bernal’s career paths and Disney+ ventures
Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal rose to fame with the 2001 film Y tu mamá también, which earned global recognition and led to a year of promotional travel. Reflecting on their early ambitions, Luna told Kohn,
“We were always fantasizing about what’s next,”
a quote prompted by a question about their dreams, which included owning a soccer team and starting a production company. They co-founded Canana Films in 2005 and later established La Corriente del Golfo in 2018 to support diverse projects, including Spanish-language content. Luna’s role as Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series Andor, following his appearance in Rogue One in 2016, marked a significant shift to large-scale projects.
He described Andor as a story of revolution, exploring the character’s radicalization. When Kohn asked about their Disney+ roles, Luna expressed gratitude for Andor challenging his earlier views on television, saying,
“I’m not bullsh*tting here.”
Bernal, meanwhile, debuted in the MCU with Werewolf by Night, playing Jack Russell in a 50-minute black-and-white special inspired by classic monster movies.
Their collaboration extended to the Hulu series La Máquina, where Luna plays a manager to Bernal’s aging boxer, reuniting them in Mexico after years of separate projects. They valued the opportunity to work together, emphasizing the strength of their shared creative journey.
Personal insights and collaborative bond
Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal’s friendship, forged in childhood within Mexico’s theater scene, has been a cornerstone of their careers. When Kohn asked about their support system, Bernal shared,
“We feel less alone together,”
highlighting how their bond mitigates the loneliness and challenges of their profession. They have consistently guided each other’s career decisions over the years. Discussing Andor’s second season, which Diego Luna knew would be its last, he noted its unique focus on marginalized characters, saying,
“These characters never get to have films about them,”
in response to Kohn’s question about the series’ distinct Star Wars narrative. The season covers four years, leading to Rogue One, and emphasizes themes of refugees and oppression.
Bernal discussed Werewolf by Night’s appeal, noting its connection to Latin American folklore, an insight prompted by Kohn’s question about their roles. They also spoke about Ambulante, their documentary festival, and their commitment to projects that align with their artistic values.
Diego Luna and Bernal shared that they aim to tell meaningful stories that resonate with their communities, reflecting their shared dedication to impactful storytelling.
Stay tuned for more news and updates.