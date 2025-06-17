Expedition Unknown season 15: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Expedition Unknown is an adventure series on the Discovery Channel that follows explorer Josh Gates as he goes on some of the boldest and most daring adventures, taking viewers along with him to investigate some of the most intriguing mysteries known to mankind.

The official synopsis of Expedition Unknown reads as follows:

"Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. `Expedition Unknown' chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories."

Every season, Gates brings to viewers brand-new adventures, uncovering some of the most curious mysteries of the world. The Discovery Channel show first aired in 2015, and now it is back with its latest season, season 15.

The series is now back with an all-new season, which premieres on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 9 PM ET/PT on the Discovery Channel. Expedition Unknown season 15 will see Gates' passion for epic adventure taking him on a thrilling quest across five continents.

Expedition Unknown season 15: Release date and how to watch?

Expedition Unknown season 15 will premiere with its first episode on June 18, 2025, at 9 PM ET. The release time, as per different time zones, is as follows:

Central (CT): 8:00 PM (June 18)

Mountain (MT): 7:00 PM (June 18)

Pacific (PT): 6:00 PM (June 18)

Alaska (AKT): 5:00 PM (June 18)

Hawaii (HST): 3:00 PM (June 18)

New episodes will air weekly every Wednesday at the same time. For those who prefer to stream shows or for those who do not have a cable connection, the Discovery adventure series can also be watched via streaming platforms like Discovery's streaming service, Discovery Plus, and even Max, Prime Video, and Hulu.

What is season 15 all about?

The official synopsis of season 15 reads:

“Gates’ intrepid curiosity and passion for epic exploration lead him on a truth-seeking quest spanning five continents. Gates sets sail across the Mediterranean to unravel the mystery of ancient shipwrecks consumed by Greece’s own Bermuda Triangle. In Turkey, he unlocks the secrets and symbols of the oldest manmade structures in the world at Göbekli Tepe. And deep in the Pacific, he embarks on a groundbreaking mission to rediscover the lost plane of an American hero from World War II."

Season 15, episode 1 of Expedition Unknown will see Josh Gates trying to uncover the truth about Hitler’s Amerikabomber, which was a long-range airplane designed by the Third Reich to bomb and obliterate New York City. In search of this deadly weapon, Gates will be opening Nazi tunnels and investigating long-lost top-secret weapons factories in Poland where the killing machine was most likely designed.

The following episodes will see Gates embarking on a treacherous safari in the savannahs of Kenya searching for the mystery around two much-feared man-eating lions from the late 1800s, Ghost and the Darkness, who attacked and killed over 135 railroad workers. He will continue his journey further into the Wild West to re-open the conspiracy theories around the death and final resting place of the renowned hunter and showman Buffalo Bill Cody.

Gates will also take viewers deep into the isolated swamps of South Carolina in search of the hidden treasure of Anne Bonny, the legendary woman pirate whose sudden disappearance remains one of history’s enduring mysteries.

Don't miss Expedition Unknown season 15 airing tomorrow on the Discovery Channel.

