"f**king stupid" - Internet slams Netflix's Hostage season 1 for not meeting the expectations

Hostage season 1 is Netflix's latest political thriller series, which was released on August 21, 2025. It brings the story of a fictional British Prime Minister, Abigail Dalton, who is faced with her life's toughest situation, pushing her to choose between her personal life and her career. With the French President, Vivienne Toussaint's support, Dalton embarks on a dangerous mission to bring a balance amidst chaos.

While many global viewers have been watching and discussing Hostage season 1 on social media platforms, several have voiced their dissatisfaction with various aspects shown in the series.

One of the users on Reddit expressed the flaws they found in the series and said:

"I enjoyed it for comedy value but my god it was f**king stupid. I must have said, ‘oh f**k off!’ out loud about a hundred times and that was only after watching the first episode. The lack of security detail bugged me so much. This is meant to be the Prime Minister of the UK not ‘our Cheryl’ who works at Tesco and her mate Sharon (the French President apparently) who lives two doors down. Jesus Christ 😂"

A screenshot of the comment (Image via Reddit)

Another Reddit user had a similar reaction to the series and shared:

"Had high hopes but came to the same conclusion. So much promise but sloppy writing and execution. The actors just made it bearable"

Many on the internet pointed out their displeasure with elements like writing, security-related details, and more, further laying out all that they had expected Hostage season 1 to incorporate. Several Reddit users spoke about this and said:

"I found the overall story was interesting, but it was just lazy writing as in so many shows. It starts of intriuging but than goes downhill very quick. The constant surprise vistis at downing street, the admission from the french president to the prime minister, why? The hostage escape. The police officer dress up. There is just so much that doesnt add up. In my opinion a good idea going to waste," a Reddit user shared.

"That was a waste of time. 😔 And I could not handle the daughter. 😐, a user on Reddit commented.

"It is so turd. Why is the writing on Netflix shows bad ?," another Reddit user mentioned.

"This show was a total hate-watch. Everything was predictable and telegraphed. As everyone has mentioned half of the plot didn’t even make sense. The only thing that saved it from being completely unwatchable were the performances by Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy. The writers should be forced to stand trial for some of the most ridiculous television ever made," a user of Reddit elaborated.

Several viewers also shared some positive reactions while expressing their expectations for the series. Some Reddit users shared:

"I liked it a lot, jyst wished it had more episodes and more plot development," a Reddit user shared.

"I think it was a fun show to watch. A bit predictable, but still kept me engaged and on the edge of my seat for 5 hours. Also thought the last song was fitting.. that’s my opinion anyways 🤷🏻‍♂️," another user commented.

"I'm surprised at all of the negative reviews, although I do admit I found the accents intoxicating lol. Both women were great and I felt powerful in their roles as leaders of their respective countries.The only role I felt was off was the lead male terrorist, felt contrived at different points. Overall I enjoyed it, binged it in one night," a user stated on Reddit.

Amidst the ongoing discussions among the viewers, the five-episode series is in the second position on Netflix's global top 10 shows as of August 27, 2025.

What is Hostage season 1 all about?

A still from Hostage season 1 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

With family on one end and her duties as a Prime Minister on the other, British PM Abigail Dalton finds herself in a tough position in Hostage season 1. With major health concerns looming over the country, Dalton's husband is held hostage in French Guiana.

Seeking help for both matters from the French President Vivienne Toussaint, new challenges emerge as Toussaint also receives a threat that could change her political fate. The series brings action-packed scenes and tense moments, comprising a total of five episodes.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"When the British prime minister's husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice."

Written by Matt Charman, Hostage season 1 stars Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton, Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint, Corey Mylchreest as Matheo, Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako, Isobel Akuwudike as Sylvie, and more.

Watch Hostage season 1 on Netflix.

