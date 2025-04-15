FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The popular crime series FBI: Most Wanted season 6 is back with another intense episode as the Fugitive Task Force encounters one of their most terrifying cases to date. Season 6, which has already provided a rollercoaster of twists and emotional blows, is now embarking on its 18th episode titled, Trust. It premieres on April 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

With the tension mounting higher, this episode not only promises to reveal a web of lies and murder within the elite society but also foreshadows personal turning points for the lead team members. Headed by Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, the dynamic of the team has changed during season 6, making it an interesting watch for the audience.

Every episode presents a new challenge, but Trust will raise the bar higher because it explores the seedy side of privilege and power. As the agents pursue justice, fans can look forward to an exciting combination of investigative tension and emotional depth.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6: Release date and time

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18, Trust, airs on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. With the season approaching its finale, every episode is more important than ever, building the tension for a dramatic conclusion. Below is the schedule for all the regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Tuesday, April 15, 2025 10:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) Tuesday, April 15, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) Tuesday, April 15, 2025 9:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) Tuesday, April 15, 2025 8:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 3:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 7:30 AM

FBI: Most Wanted season 6: Where to watch

The episode will be aired live on the CBS Television Network, and for streaming fans, it will be live and available to watch on-demand shortly after its television airing on Paramount+. Subscribers to CBS on platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV can also view the episode live or stream it later.

What to expect in FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18

This week, the Fugitive Task Force is pulled into the decadent but sinister life of a wealthy Rhode Island clan after a socialite is discovered murdered in her mansion. As per the episode's summary, Remy starts to suspect that the case is more complicated than initially believed, with undertones of ulterior motives, deep lies, and maybe even a killer cleverer—or more powerful—than to be caught easily.

As the murder investigation is brought to the forefront, the episode will also shine a light on Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), who has been reported to be considering big changes. Whether that is a professional overhauling or a personal decision is unknown, but it brings some emotional depth to the procedural drama.

With the episode being directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Ryan Causey, the audience is in for a fast-paced, dramatic plot replete with psychological surprises, character reflection, and the team's mix of tactical action and sharp deduction.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17 recap

Episode 17, titled Gut Job, was aired on April 8, 2025, and was based on the murder of Monica Carman, co-host of a hit home makeover show. It was investigated by the Fugitive Task Force, where Monica was discovered dead, and her husband, Jake Carman, was made the prime suspect. They were a couple popular for their television show Rosy Hearth, which gave free home makeovers to poor families.

The investigation unveiled the intricacies in their professional and personal life, making the team unearth a network of lies and secrets. At the same time, Special Agent Sheryll Barnes reexamined her life in New York, considering life-altering changes that would influence her future within the team.

With Trust, the show continues to merge compelling fugitive pursuits with rich character development. When the distinction between justice and deception becomes less clear, individual crossroads enter the picture.

Catch the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 streaming on CBC.

