FBI True season 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

FBI True is back with another new season on Paramount Plus. The streaming giant has released an exclusive trailer for the upcoming season, which features never-before-heard stories from agents who divulge details about some of the most gripping cases they worked on, giving viewers an inside view of what goes on in the agency.

FBI True made its debut as part of the FBI franchise in 2023. Since then, the series has released six seasons. The seventh season is scheduled for release today, May 20, 2025, on Paramount. The true crime series has been a success ever since it premiered in 2023 and has garnered a considerable fan base.

The series has brought us gripping and intense cases like the Golden State killer, Whitey Bulger, Waco, the Boston Marathon manhunt, Gianni Versace, and more.

When will the FBI True season 7 be released? How to watch the new season?

FBI True is releasing its seventh season on Paramount Plus today, May 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM PT and 8:00 PM ET. The new season brings us 12 all-new episodes in which agents discuss the harrowing cases they have been investigating over the years. The series will be available to watch on Paramount+, a subscription-based streaming platform. A subscription to Paramount costs $7.99 / month.

FBI True was first released on Paramount+ on February 28, 2023, and has been running for six seasons now. It was renewed for season 6 on October 2, 2024, and it premiered on January 14, 2025.

What is the FBI True season 7 all about?

FBI True is an American documentary television series on Paramount Plus that is premiering season 7 today. Paramount has released a teaser for the upcoming season, which gives a glimpse at the stories agents will bring to us this season. The trailer touches upon the cases of their past investigations, which have never been explored previously.

The trailer begins with an audio recording of a 911 call where we hear a woman pleading for help and telling the operator that two young girls have died. The video then brings to us views from the agents on the case who comment on the brutality of the situation and how it's one of the rarest cases they have seen in their careers.

The trailer also teases other cases that will be discussed through the 12 episodes of this season. Moreover, there will be several two-part stories this season, meaning that a certain case will be explored over two episodes, allowing a more in-depth and comprehensive assessment of the crimes.

What will be explored in the upcoming season?

This season of FBI True will explore a case of a couple being held at gunpoint at a bank, a story of a drug dealer who claimed he was extorted by police, and the case of a high-profile journalist who became a suspect.

It will also look at the revival of a cold case after DNA testing became available, an attempt to dismantle an MS-13 gang network, and the case of a harrowing bomb threat.

Based on the teaser, the upcoming season is expected to be just as intense and captivating as the previous six seasons. With direct insights from individuals who were associated with the case and worked closely on it, the series offers a unique insight into some of the most horrific cases known to mankind.

Don't miss the FBI True season 7, which premieres today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, on Paramount Plus.

