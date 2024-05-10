FROM Season 3: Everything we know so far

John Griffin’s sci-fi horror series is not over yet, as FROM Season 3 has been greenlit at MGM+. Returning once again, the psychological horror is all set to make the audience unsettled by exploring more themes of paranoia and madness, leaving the viewers questioning what is real and what is not.

With the first two seasons garnering a good reception from the global audience, having been rated Fresh at 96% (Season 1) and 92% (Season 2) on Rotten Tomatoes, expectations are high for Season 3 to deliver a similar or even greater impact. Since there had been no changes made to the filming location, the third installment was also shot in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Although no exact release date has been announced, Season 3 is confirmed to release in 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more about the upcoming season.

FROM Season 3 will be released in 2024

FROM Season 3 was confirmed eventually after the finale of Season 2, and was revealed that it would follow a similar episode count, running for ten episodes in total. Michael Wright, head of MGM+, being excited about the show’s renewal, affirmed to the audience that the third season will not only see more scares but will also unveil some of the mysteries that are going to catch the viewers by surprise:

“The first two seasons of ‘From’ captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

Executive producer Jack Bender stated that the story is far from over and has likely teased that the third season will take the fans on a whole new journey that will be shockingly weird:

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season,” said Bender. “We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way.”

Recently, the series dropped the script preview for Season 3, inciting a new wave of excitement and anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the show’s return. Given the restlessness of what unfolds next, the series is likely to announce the release date with an official trailer, which will serve to heighten anticipation even further.

Cast and characters

A monster as seen in FROM (Image via MGM+)

All returning cast members who are expected to reprise their roles in the FROM Season 3:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Where to watch FROM Season 3

FROM Season 3 will be available to stream on MGM+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Spectrum. Fans can revisit the first two seasons on the given platform in preparation for the highly anticipated third installment. The series will also be available to rent on Google Play and Fandango at Home.

Plot summary

All two seasons of FROM is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night.

