From season 4 to begin filming this summer after shocking season 3 finale

From season 4 has an update for fans who have been left reeling after the shocking revelations of the third season finale. According to an inside scoop from TV Line, published on Monday, March 24, 2025, the fourth season will start filming this summer in Nova Scotia.

The previous season took around five months to film and another four months of post-production before its release. Considering this, season 4 could be seeing an early 2026 release date.

From season 3 finale brought a series of twists and turns, including a shocking death that finally revealed the town's evil. From season 4 is bound to answer the lingering questions that the previous season left. As eager fans await the next installment, here's everything to know from the season 3 finale and other details about the upcoming season 4.

From season 3 finale: What to know ahead of From season 4

In From season 3, the townspeople were facing one of their biggest challenges yet. As the weather started to get colder, their resources also started dwindling. In addition, they saw even more horrors befall other fellow residents of the township. The season finale also revealed a disturbing fact about the creatures they have been fighting against since the beginning of the show—they were immortal.

They could rebirth themselves using the residents, like Fatima. Another example revealed in the finale was that Jade and Tabitha were reincarnations of Christopher and Miranda. The season 2 finale also revealed the mysterious man in the yellow suit. He finally revealed himself, but the revelation came with a devastating end for Jim —as the man ripped Jim's throat out, killing him.

However, putting a face to the voice of the mysterious man brings about even more questions about his identity and the reason why he killed Jim. Moreover, Fatima giving birth to a pulsating larval sack that transformed into a human figure—the reincarnation of the Smiley-Faced night creature—also leaves plenty of questions about what is really happening in the town.

Everything to know about From season 4

Showrunners revealed that From season 4 received a green light shortly before the third season's finale came out. At the time, production had not started yet. However, executive producer Jeff Pinkner and the show creator John Griffin updated the fans about its release window on Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette's video on YouTube, in December 2024.

While Pinkner said that the crew was "wildly hopeful it will be on air in 2025," Griffin interjected with a more likely "early 2026" release. Griffin said that they aren't likely to finish shooting until the holidays, so the likelihood was that season 4 won't be airing until around early next year.

Further, the official season 4 confirmation video from MGM, shared on Instagram in November 2024, also confirmed some of the cast who will be returning in the next installment. Harold Perrineau's Boyd Stevens is confirmed to return in the video. Other cast members expected to return include Catalina Sandino Moreno's Tabitha Mathews, Elizabeth Saunders' Donna, and David Alpay's Jade, among others.

That said, with the show's penchant for playing around time travel, anyone from the previous seasons could be returning in season 4, especially after Jim Matthews' shocking death. As for the plot, the season 3 finale's reveal of the town's big bad could be a turning point for the residents, especially for Tabitha and Julie.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on From season 4 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

