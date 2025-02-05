Funny Woman season 2: Full list of cast explored

The Gemma Arterton-led lineup, based on Nick Hornby's novel Funny Girl, continues in Funny Woman season 2, which premiered on PBS on February 2, 2025. The first season of the period comedy-drama was a hit with the viewers, earning another season, with the latest batch of episodes seeing several new characters joining the original cast.

In season 1, Arterton was introduced as Blackpool Beauty Queen Barbara Parker, who left a small northern town to go to London to pursue a television career. Not long after, she met a sleazy agent, changed her name to Sophie Straw, had a taste of becoming a rising star, and was humiliated by a love interest on live TV before she became a massive hit.

In Funny Woman season 2, Arterton returns as Sophie, the country's new favorite TV comedy star. She's got a good set of friends and a boyfriend, but as the season synopsis from PBS reads, "trouble is just around the corner." Her career and relationships, including her budding love life, will be tested this season.

Trending

Besides Arterton, the returning cast includes Matthew Beard, Arsher Ali, David Therfall, and Alister Petrie. The second season also welcomes Steve Zissis, Tim Key, Roisin Conaty, and more. BAFTA nominee Oliver Parker, who helmed Dorian Gray, Fade to Black, and The Great Escaper, directs all four episodes of Funny Woman season 2.

Main cast and characters in Funny Woman season 2

1) Gemma Arterton as Barbara Parker

Gemma Arterton plays Barbara (Image via PBS)

After playing the small-town woman Barbara Parker, who switched her quiet way of life for London in season 1, Gemma Arterton returns in Funny Woman season 2 as Sophie, Barbara's stage name. After the fiasco with Clive last season, the future may be looking for Sophie with a new show in line where she's going to be the sole star.

Arterton's previous works include Byzantium, Clash of the Titans, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Rogue Agent, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and the TV show Culprits. She also received a BAFTA nod as a Rising Star in 2011.

2) Arsher Ali as Dennis Mahindra

Arsher Ali plays Dennis (Image via PBS)

Informer star Asher Ali returns to join the cast of Funny Woman season 2 as the producer/director Dennis Mahindra. He's Barbara's new love interest in season 2, but while their new romance is full of promise, Dennis is also still married, and his divorce is taking too long to settle.

Outside of the period comedy-drama, Ali has been in other TV shows like Everyone Else Burns, Avenue 5, The Fear Index, Beaver Falls, and Line of Duty. He also starred in Netflix's period drama The Dig, which was nominated for several BAFTA awards.

3) Matthew Beard as Bill Gardiner

Matthew Beard plays Bill (Image via PBS)

Another returning cast in Funny Woman season 2 is Matthew Beard, who worked closely with Barbara in season 1 as the creative writer Bill Gardiner. In the season 1 finale, Bill shared his dreams of pursuing other creative projects besides his current job, and whether or not he would stick with comedy writing is highly anticipated.

Matthew Beard's previous works include Johnny English Strikes Again, The Imitation Game, and The Riot Club. He worked with Ali on Avenue 5 and was also in Magpie Murders, Monsieur Spade, Moonflower Murders, and Vienna Blood.

4) Leo Bill as Tony Holmes

Leo Bill plays Tony (Image via PBS)

Becoming Elizabeth's Leo Bill returns in Funny Woman season 2 to complete the writing duo alongside Beard's Bill. He plays Tony Holmes, a seasoned writer and a married man who struggles with his s*xuality.

Outside of Funny Woman, Bill was also in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, 28 Days Later, Crime & Punishment, Cruella, and the recently released The Thing with Feathers.

5) Alistair Petrie as Ted Sargent

Alistair Petrie plays Ted (Image via PBS)

S*x Education star Alistair Petrie played Ted Sargent in season 1 of the series, and he is set to return in the second season. He's an executive of the fictional Light Entertainment and everyone's boss in the business. He suspended Barbara once, in season 1, but was later determined to keep as much talent in the company as he could, including Barbara.

Petrie's previous works in movies are Victor Frankenstein, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Dutchess, and Magpie. He was also in several TV shows like Utopia, The Forsyte Saga, and Deep Heat.

6) Clare-Hope Ashitey as Diane Lewis

Another returning cast in Funny Woman season 2 is Clare-Hope Ashitey, who will be reprising the role of journalist Diane Lewis. She was Barbara's good friend from season 1 after they found kinship over their unjust experiences, like many other women, in their workplaces.

Ashitey has worked in movies like Confession, Exodus, and The White King. However, most of her previous projects were on television, like Suspects, Shots Fired, Seven Seconds, The Feed, and Riviera.

Additional cast and characters in the series

Below is the complete list of additional cast members who will be playing recurring and guest roles in Funny Woman season 2.

Ruper Everett as Brian Debenham

Alexa Davies as Marjorie "Marge" Harrison

David Threlfall as George Parker

Rosie Cavaliero as Aunt Marie

Richard Ridings as Mayor

Josie Lawrence as Dilys

Jack Docherty as Ronald

Alex Macqueen as Colin Curry

Marcus Rutherford as Roger

Tim Key as Jeremy

Ben Willbond as Les Lanagan

Emily Bevan as Edith Mahindra

Alexis Tuttle as Eunice

Rory Keenan as Vernon Whitfield

Guy Slocombe as Mr. Edwards

Curt Faulkner as Nathan

Steve Zissis as Marc Allen

Doon Mackichan as Miss Skyes

Lydia Wilson as June Holmes

Olivia Williams as Gloria

Zachary Fall as Jean-Paul Solo

Roisin Conaty as Greta

Oliver Devoti as the Gentleman

Michael Paker as the arresting officer

Lydia Leonard as Lady Pandora

Olivia Williams as Gloria

Gemma Whelan as Lynda Jay

Sam C. Wilson as Charlie

Catch Funny Woman season 2 on PBS and the PBS app in the US. The complete installment of Funny Woman season 12 can also be watched on PBS.org or the PBS app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback