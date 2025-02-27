Gangs of London season 3: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Sky Atlantic and AMC+'s original crime drama is returning to the small screen with Gangs of London season 3. The highly anticipated third run of the series, which first premiered in 2020, will bring audiences into another unpredictable and frightening trip to the criminal underworld.

It stars Joe Cole as Sean Wallace and Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch, who will be reprising their roles in season 3. It is expected to premiere in March 2025. Besides the returning cast members, the series will also welcome new faces like Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer and Fall of the House of Usher's T'Nia Miller.

Project Wolf Hunting director Kim Hong Sun is directing the upcoming season, and he is also an executive producer alongside EastEnders and Hidden Assets creator Peter McKenna, who is serving as the lead writer and showrunner.

When is Gangs of London season 3 going to be released?

Gangs of London season 3 will get its premiere first in the UK before it's expected to be released in the US. It's set for a release date on Sky TV for UK audiences on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as well as on streaming service NOW. Season 3's US release is expected to happen shortly after its UK premiere, it will be available for streaming via AMC+.

While waiting for the season 3 release, interested fans can watch the previous two seasons on Sky Box Sets and NOW. Season 1 is also available for streaming via Netflix.

Gangs of London season 3 plot explored

After Joe Cole's Sean Wallace was largely absent from the second season, he will be returning to the frontlines in Gangs of London season 3, especially with the teased abundance of chaos coming in the third installment.

The London underworld will be put into disarray as power struggles continue, personal vendettas collide, and the police come after all of them. Here's what audiences can expect in season 3 from the plot description, per Variety:

"Ex-undercover cop turned gangster Elliot is now operating as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but their business is thrown into chaos when their shipment of c*caine is spiked, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London."

The synopsis further reads:

"The ensuing chaos attracts attention from the authorities, putting gangs of London under pressure like never before and the ripple effects—both personal and professional—will have devastating consequences for everyone from the Wallaces, to Luan, to Lale, and the street gangs."

Is there a trailer for season 3?

Yes, Sky TV released the official trailer for Gangs of London season 3 on January 9, 2025. The 2-minute trailer sees gangster Sean Wallace as tensions in London's criminal underworld break into chaos. There's violence breaking out and piling up all over the English capital.

As seen in the trailer, season 3 promises to be action-heavy as the gangs and organizations zero in on the mystery of the spiked shipment while London tries to find a way to reel in criminal gangs.

Cast and characters in the third season

Plenty of the original cast of the crime drama will be returning in season 3, including Joe Cole, who stars as Sean Wallace. Sope Dirisu is also reprising his role as Elliot, and Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace. Those who made it out alive in the previous season are expected to come back as well, including:

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj

Eri Shuka as Mirlinda Dushaj

Fady Elsayed as Faz

Jahz Armando as Saba

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumami

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumami

However, besides the returning stars, audiences will also see new faces in the third season. Black Doves star Andrew Koji will be joining the cast and will play the role of a still-unnamed assassin, who will be the main protagonist in the mystery that will unfold in Gangs of London season 3.

Other additional cast members are Game of Thrones actor Richard Dormer, who will play Marian and Ed's old rival, Cornelius Quinn. Meanwhile, S*x Education's T'Nia Miller will be the new Mayor of London.

Other stars joining season 3 include:

Phil Daniels

Ruth Sheen

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Gangs of London season 3 and other anticipated TV shows as 2025 progresses.

