Get Millie Black season 1: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

Get Millie Black Season 1 debuts on November 25, 2024, exclusively on HBO. The highly anticipated crime series also streams on Max for on-demand viewing. Created by Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James, the show brings his storytelling talent to television.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 in 2025 for UK viewers. The series is produced by Motive Pictures and distributed by HBO, with five episodes that were filmed in key locations in Kingston, Jamaica.

The plot of Get Millie Black revolves around Millie-Jean Black, an ex-Scotland Yard detective who returns to Jamaica. Her mission is solving missing person cases, including a deeply personal search for her estranged sibling.

Her journey is as much about self-discovery as it is about justice as she uncovers dangerous criminal networks. The official trailer of Get Millie Black season 1 was released by HBO on November 14, 2024.

All about Get Millie Black season 1

Get Millie Black Season 1 introduces viewers to Millie-Jean Black, a former Scotland Yard detective. After leaving the force under strained circumstances, she returns to Kingston, Jamaica, to work on missing person cases.

Her main goal is to find her sibling, Orville, who was thought dead but whose identity unexpectedly surfaces. The show explores Millie's attempts to make peace with her estranged brother while negotiating Kingston's gritty underworld.

As Millie tackles a local boy’s disappearance, she uncovers a deeper web of criminal activity. The investigations test her skills and resolve, with revelations that threaten her perception of the truth. The show’s layered storytelling brings together family drama, crime, and personal redemption.

Cast of Get Millie Black season 1

Millie-Jean Black is portrayed by Tamara Lawrance in the lead role of Get Millie Black season 1. Lawrance, recognized for her roles in Invasion and The Silent Twins, portrays the resolute former detective. She is joined by Gershwyn Eustache Jr. in the role of Curtis, her investigative partner.

Luke Holborn, a Scotland Yard detective associated with Millie's past, is portrayed by Joe Dempsie, a renowned actor known for his role in Game of Thrones as Gendry Baratheon. Chyna McQueen (as Hibiscus), Peter John Thwaites, and Nestor Aaron Absera comprise the supporting cast.

Producers and directors

Motive Pictures oversees the production of Get Millie Black. The creator, Marlon James, transfers his storytelling abilities from literature to the screen. The dynamic yet tense atmosphere of Kingston is effectively captured by the directors, Tanya Hamilton, Jean Lucky Herbulot and Annetta Laufer. The cultural complexities and richness of the Jamaican setting are underscored by these directors.

Ensured a seamless narrative and cinematic quality, the ambitious project is supported by executive producers Simon Maxwell and Jami O'Brien. Joshua St. Johnson and Theresa Ikoko comprise the writing team.

Get Millie Black season 1 is a captivating crime drama set against the backdrop of Kingston, Jamaica. The show is set to release on November 25, 2024, on HBO.

