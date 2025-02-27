Good Cop/Bad Cop episode 3: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The sibling-cop comedy Good Cop/Bad Cop has garnered a cult following on The CW, combining a welcome mixture of humor, crime-solving, and family interactions on the television screen. Headlined by Leighton Meester and Luke Cook as sibling detectives who work under their father, Clancy Brown, the program introduces a unique spin to the classic buddy-cop format.

With its witty dialogue and compelling characters, Good Cop/Bad Cop has already gained popularity among viewers. If you're looking forward to episode 3, here's everything you need to know about its release date, where to watch it, and what to expect.

When will Good Cop/Bad Cop episode 2 be released?

Episode 3 of Good Cop/Bad Cop, titled Mr. Popular, is set to air on Wednesday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The series follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Wednesday at the same time.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 9:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 6:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 8:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 7:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 7:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 2:00 AM

Where to watch?

For those who are watching live, tune in to The CW on cable or satellite television. But if you do miss the live telecast, don't worry! Every episode will be uploaded for streaming the next day on The CW website and app, so it will be convenient for viewers who like to stream on demand.

Episode 2 recap: The king’s assassin

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/The CW)

Episode 2 brought with it a cliffhanger mystery when a controversial local historian researching Eden Vale's origins was poisoned. Lou and Henry disagreed whether the case revolved around a long-standing rivalry between two powerful town families or if the scholar's academic competition had more menacing motives.

Their dad, Chief Big Hank, had a tough time keeping his children in line as they chased independent leads, only to have to collaborate later when the pool of suspects became smaller. The case wrapped up with a surprising twist, staging tensions for the next episode.

What to expect from episode 3?

Entitled Mr. Popular, Episode 3 changes gears to a puzzling case of a high school reunion that goes dark when the former class president is discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. As Lou and Henry dig in, they reveal buried secrets, old grudges, and stunning betrayals.

In the meantime, Chief Big Hank tries to mediate his kids' increasingly intense battles while fending off town politics that aim to sabotage the case. Get ready for more sibling sparring, unexpected twists, and a lot of laughter in between.

What is Good Cop/Bad Cop about?

Based in the charming but offbeat town of Eden Vale in the Pacific Northwest, Good Cop/Bad Cop tracks detective brothers as they juggle crime-solving, town gossip, and their dysfunctional family relationship. Their police chief's father creates another source of tension and comedy as he oversees their cases with a combination of tough love and sarcasm.

The series successfully combines crime, comedy, and family drama in a way that makes it stand out among recent procedural dramas. Although the cases they solve are interesting, the sibling sparring and the town's quirky residents keep things light-hearted and entertaining.

Who’s in the Cast?

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast:

Leighton Meester as the tough and conscientious detective sister

Luke Cook as her easy-going but capable detective brother

Clancy Brown as their dad and police chief, trying to juggle work with keeping his children under control

Other supporting characters add humor and substance to the show, enhancing the crime-solving antics further.

Catch the latest episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop on The CW.

