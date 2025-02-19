Good Cop/Bad Cop: Full list of cast in The CW dramedy

Good Cop/Bad Cop marks Leighton Meester's return to The CW, but this time in a very different role than before. The show is a dramedy that will see her as a detective in contrast to her role as a young adult in Gossip Girl.

The new show follows Lou and Henry, a sister-and-brother detective team, who investigate crimes in the small Pacific Northwest town of Eden Vale. They have a complicated dynamic with each other and have to navigate through a lack of resources as well as their difficult relationship with their father, Big Hank.

Good Cop/Bad Cop boasts a sprawling cast which is described below.

List of complete cast in Good Cop/Bad Cop

1) Leighton Meester as Lou Hickman

Lou Hickman in Good Cop/Bad Cop (Image via The CW Network)

Leighton Meester is most widely known for her role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl which ran for six seasons. She has also starred in movies like EXmas and The Weekend Away. She recently joined the cast of the period drama, The Buccaneers.

Meester stars as a police detective named Lou Hickman who works with her brother Henry, also a police detective. The duo navigates through quirky locals amidst other complicated crimes.

2) Luke Cook as Henry Hickman

Henry Hickman in Good cop/Bad Cop (Image via The CW Network)

Australian actor Luke Cook appeared as RuPaul's assistant in the 2014 sitcom Mystery Girls. He has since appeared as a recurring guest star in Dollface and made his feature film debut with a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cook appears as Henry Hickman, a police detective and little brother of Leighton Meester's Lou Hickman. He has a different approach towards law enforcement than Lou which often causes disagreement between them.

3) Clancy Brown as Big Hank

Big Hank Hickman in Good Cop/Bad Cop (Image via The CW Network)

Clancy Brown has been in the acting business since 1983. He is mostly seen in villainous or controlling roles. From Frankenstein's monster in The Bride to Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok, he has portrayed iconic characters.

Brown appears as Big Hank, the police chief actively involved in his children's lives and their investigative work, often offering guidance and occasionally meddling in their cases.

4) Devon Terrell as Shane Carson

Australian actor Devon Terrell is best known for his role as a younger Barack Obama in the 2016 biographical film Barry and King Arthur in the original Netflix fantasy series, Cursed.

Terrell plays the role of Shane Carson in Good Cop/Bad Cop. Details about the role have not been revealed yet.

5) Scott Lee as Joe Bradley

Best known for the sci-fi drama series Bloom and the Paramount+ drama TV series, Last King of the Cross, Scott Lee plays the role of Joe Bradley. Details about the character have not been disclosed yet.

Other cast members

William McKenna as Sam Szczepkowksi

Shamita Siva as Sarika Ray

Blazey Best as Nadia Drozdova

Grace Chow as Lily Lim

Philippa Northeast as Dr. Marci Laine

Jeanette Cronin as Gladys

The details about most of these characters have not been revealed yet. So, fans will have to wait until the show starts airing to learn more about them.

Interested viewers can catch Good Cop/Bad Cop the series on The CW at 9 p.m. ET.

