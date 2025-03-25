Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The CW crime drama series Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 has been on the rise in popularity for its compelling storylines and fully developed characters. The series centers around brother detectives Lou and Henry Hickman, who deal with intricate cases alongside interpersonal struggles. With Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1, episode 6, titled Explosions, scheduled to come out on March 26, the audience is eager to know what happens next.

In the last episode, Family Trees, Henry and Lou tried to solve a case of theft of a genetically modified apple tree. The test of their investigating abilities and allusion to larger family tensions again propelled the show forward. It is a hybrid of professional versus personal conflict and continues to drive the series further.

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 6: Release date

Episode 6 of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 airs on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The complete release plan over different time zones is as under:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 9:00 PM ET Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 6:00 PM PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 8:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time (MST) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 7:00 PM MT Central European Time (CET) Thursday, March 27, 2025 2:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Thursday, March 27, 2025 6:30 AM IST Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday, March 27, 2025 1:00 AM GMT

Where to watch

Audiences can view Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 on The CW television network. The episode can also be streamed on The CW's official website and app a day after the TV airing. Other platforms like Roku also offer access to new episodes.

Recap of the previous episode

Episode 5 of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1, Family Trees, explores Lou's past in greater depth, creating an emotionally charged episode that is balanced between high-speed undercover action and personal revelations.

The episode starts with Lou and Henry being assigned an undercover operation to steal a genetically engineered apple tree. They aim to penetrate a group of corporate thieves breaking into valuable agri-technology and auctioning it on the black market.

As they go deeper, Lou's and Henry's different investigative approaches become apparent again. Their investigation takes them to a biotech company that has just suffered a major security breach. Throughout the mission, Lou comes face-to-face with a prime suspect who is linked to her estranged father, and she has to deal with painful memories she had long pushed away.

It is discovered that Lou's father was a corporate spy, a sordid history that tore their family apart. This disturbing revelation shakes Lou, who starts to wonder if she has been fleeing her origins instead of confronting them. Henry observes Lou's inner conflict and attempts to provide comfort, putting aside his typical playful attitude to be the reliable partner she requires.

As the dust settles, Lou takes a moment to think back about how she's arrived. Though she still struggles with anger towards her father, she starts to come to terms with the fact that her history doesn't necessarily have to dictate her future.

In a moment of rare vulnerability, she expresses her feelings to Henry and recognizes that while she can't change where she's from, she can choose what type of person—and cop—she wishes to become. This emotional closure sets the stage for more complex character dynamics in the Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episodes to come.

What to expect from the next episode

Episode 6, which is entitled Explosions, should provide some high-stakes drama with strong emotional content. An explosive family revelation rocks the Hickmans and pushes their relationship to the limit. They must, however, set aside their tensions when Eden Vale is subjected to a sabotage attack. This event is sure to drive Lou and Henry to their limits on both a personal and professional level.

The balance of procedural with character in the show indicates fans should anticipate action-packed action combined with wholesome character interactions. More information about Hickman's family dynamics as the story continues is expected along the way.

Catch the latest episodes of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 streaming on The CW.

