How many episodes of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 are left? Explored

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 engages viewers with its impeccable mix of comedy, family conflicts, and gripping crime-solving. As season 1 approaches its end, fans are curious to find out how many episodes are left and what they can look forward to in the final moments.

With eight episodes in total, three more episodes are left before the season finale. The show is beyond halfway done, and the remaining episodes are set to deliver more action, suspense, and intensity.

Episode 5, titled Family Trees, will find detectives Lou and Henry Hickman taking on a new case that unexpectedly raises issues of personal struggles, particularly for Lou. This comes after the events of episode 4, titled Found Footage, in which the siblings probed the disappearance of an amateur actress on a film shoot in the woods.

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1: How many episodes are remaining?

Up to March 19, 2025, four episodes of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 have been released, and episode 5, Family Trees, will air tonight. With the season having a total of eight episodes, three more episodes remain before the season finale. Fans can expect nail-biting twists and high-stakes drama as the show counts down to its finale.

Here's a rundown of the release schedule to come:

Episode Title Air Date Time (ET) 6 Explosions March 26, 2025 9 pm 7 Buckle Up April 2, 2025 9 pm 8 TBA (Finale) TBA TBA

Where to watch upcoming episodes?

For viewers in the United States, the show airs live on The CW every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Those who miss the live broadcast can stream the episode for free on The CW's official website the following day.

For international viewers, availability varies by region:

Australia: Streaming on Stan (episodes released a day after the US premiere)

United Kingdom & Canada: No streaming platforms are confirmed yet. Viewers will have to look at services like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV to check availability.

What to expect in today's episode 5: Family Trees

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/The CW)

Episode 5 sees Lou and Henry Hickman go undercover to solve a high-stakes intellectual property theft. The investigation starts out as normal, but Lou finds herself dealing with unpleasant truths about her past when it takes a personal turn.

This episode should delve deeper into Lou's character, revealing more about her history and how it informs her detective work. Furthermore, viewers can look forward to a thrilling combination of humor, suspense, and family dynamics, which have been the series' trademark thus far.

The brother-sister dynamic between Lou and Henry is also bound to encounter new challenges as they deal with the professional and personal intricacies of their current case.

Previous episode recap

In Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 4, Found Footage, Lou and Henry were looking for an amateur actress who had vanished while filming a movie in the forest. The case, which originated as a routine missing person complaint, turned out to be an intricate puzzle that tested the duo's detective skills and collaboration.

In the meantime, their father, Chief Big Hank Hickman, kept dealing with departmental problems, adding to the tension. The episode concluded with some fresh revelations that could affect the actions in episode 5.

With Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 gaining momentum, episode 5 will be a compelling combination of crime, comedy, and emotional drama. With Lou's background taking center stage, viewers can look forward to a more emotional and meaningful episode yet still experience the show's characteristic humor and high-octane investigations.

Catch the latest episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 streaming on The CW.

