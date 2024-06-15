Grantchester season 9: Full list of cast in the new installment

Grantchester season 9 is scheduled to air on June 16, 2024, at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS. It marks the final appearance of Tom Brittney as vicar Will Davenport and Rishi Nair is a fresh addition as the new vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

Set in the 1950s in the picturesque village of Grantchester, the debut season of the British ITV detective drama premiered in 2014. Based on "The Grantchester Mysteries" by James Runcie, the series follows Anglican vicars who work with Detective Inspector Geordie Keating to solve crimes.

As the season 9 synopsis reads on PBS, Davenport and Keating investigate complex cases like a circus performer's mysterious death and an abandoned baby found with a hotel manager's corpse. Meanwhile, Alphy Kotteram joins Geordie in solving a murder case at the country manor, an archaeologist's complicated death, and a lot more.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Grantchester season 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Main cast of Grantchester season 9

1) Tom Brittney returns as Reverend Will Davenport

Tom Brittney in Grantchester season 9 (Image via Instagram/@tombrittney)

Tom Brittney is making his final appearance this season. Will has been an enduring part of the series, and his departure will be an emotional moment for fans. His character's gradual evolution and his relationship with Geordie have been central to Grantchester's success.

Speaking to TV Insider about his exit on June 14, 2024, Brittney mentioned:

“I’ve loved it, but I needed to stretch my legs as an actor. Also, I think Will’s journey needed to come to an end. He’s been through so many ups and downs that I felt like he needed some peace.”

2) Robson Green plays Detective Inspector Geordie Keating

Robson Green carries on with his role as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating. The detective's no-nonsense approach to policing and his deep sense of justice has turned out to be the reason why he is a fan favorite. His interactions with both Will and the new vicar, Alphy, promise to be compelling and filled with the witty banter that viewers love.

Also read: 5 Shows to watch if you love Raising Voices

3) Charlotte Ritchie continues as Bonnie Davenport

Charlotte Ritchie continues as Bonnie Davenport in Grantchester season 9 (Image via PBS)

In Grantchester season 9, Charlotte Ritchie reprises her role as Will's supportive and understanding wife, Bonnie. Her character adds a layer of warmth and stability to the series, and her interactions with both Will and the community are always heartfelt and genuine.

4) Rishi Nair joins the cast as Reverend Alphy Kotteram

Rishi Nair's portrayal of Alphy Kotteram is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the series. He might create a new exciting partnership with Geordie as they tackle the crimes in Grantchester.

Also Read: Where was Billy the Kid season 2 filmed? All major filming locations explored

Supporting Cast

Kacey Ainsworth is back as Cathy Keating in Grantchester season 9 (Image via Instagram/@kaceyainsworth)

Kacey Ainsworth is back as Cathy Keating

Kacey plays the role of Geordie's strong-willed and caring wife. Cathy's character often provides a grounding force for Geordie, and her family-oriented storylines add depth to the series.

Skye Degruttola plays Esme Keating

Skye portrays Esme, the daughter of Geordie and Cathy. Her character represents the younger generation and brings fresh perspectives to the show's dynamics.

Also read: Alice in Borderland season 2 ending explained: What does the Joker card mean?

Al Weaver in Grantchester season 9 (Image via PBS org)

Al Weaver returns as Leonard Finch

Al Weaver plays Leonard Finch, the former curate whose personal struggles and growth have been pivotal to the series. Leonard's journey, especially regarding his sexuality, has been handled with sensitivity and realism.

Also Read: Ren Faire: Who owns Texas Renaissance Festival?

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Oliver takes on the role of Daniel, who is Leonard’s partner. Their relationship has been a significant subplot, addressing important social issues and adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs. Chapman, a housekeeper whose wisdom and feisty personality are loved by fans. Her interactions with the main characters often provide comic relief and heartfelt moments.

Also read: Where was Billy the Kid season 2 filmed? All major filming locations explored

Among the supporting cast members, Nick Brimble plays Jack Chapman, Mrs. Chapman’s supportive husband. His character adds a touch of old-world charm and steadfast loyalty to the series.

Meanwhile, Bradley Hall reprises his role as DC Larry Peters, providing a reliable presence in the police force. His character often assists Geordie in solving difficult cases they encounter.

Also Read: Why was Hope McCrea absent in Virgin River season 3?

Melissa Johns in Grantchester season 9 (Image via Instagram/@melissa_johns_1)

Melissa Johns portrays Miss Scott, whose efficiency and intelligence make her a vital part of the investigative team. Her character's contributions are crucial to solving the crimes that unfold in Grantchester.

Plot highlights: Overview of eight episodes

As PBS describes, Grantchester season 9 opens with Will and Geordie investigating the death of a circus performer, setting the tone for a season filled with suspense and emotional twists. This case may lead Will to a surprising offer, making him question his future in the village.

Moving on to episode 2, an abandoned baby and a hotel manager's death occur on the same day, complicating the investigation. Initially, Geordie and Alphy Kotteram clash with one another but soon they team up to solve the murder of a local landowner.

In episodes 4 and 5, Alphy attends a fundraising party at a country manor, which turns tragic when a body is discovered in the basement. It highlights Alphy’s challenges in gaining acceptance and proving his worth. A murder happens at Esme’s office that shocks the Keating family. Meanwhile, Alphy’s crucial meeting with the bishop doesn’t go as planned, adding pressure to his new role as vicar.

For the next three episodes (6-8), the duo delves into the murder of an archaeologist, uncovering a complex web of betrayal. This case tests their investigative skills and growing partnership. Furthermore, Alphy gets shocked when a woman he knows goes missing. When the woman's friend is brutally murdered later, Aphy and Geordie race against time to find answers, revealing more about the new vicar's past.

A reclusive man’s death on the streets of Cambridge leads Alphy and Geordie to a series of clues culminating in a shocking revelation. This finale brings dramatic twists and sets the stage for the series' future.

Watch the episodes of Grantchester season 9 every Sunday only on PBS.

Also Read: Perfect Match season 2: Is Harry still with Jessica? Details explored