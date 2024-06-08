5 Shows to watch if you love Raising Voices

The series Raising Voices on Netflix has an intense plot and compelling characters. Seventeen-year-old Alma, played by Nicole Wallace, is on the brink of finishing high school with her best friends Greta and Nata. The trio has grown up sharing a close bond since childhood.

Everything takes dramatic turns when Alma reports a s*xual assault. It shook the foundation of her friendships and her future. Alma seeking justice becomes the theme of the series, against all societal pressures.

For those who appreciate Raising Voices' plot of drama and social commentary, here are five shows that offer a similar mix of intrigue and emotion.

Disclaimer: The list of the shows here solely contains the writer’s opinion. If you have some other series' names in mind, you can suggest them.

Trending

Shows to watch for those who loved Raising Voices

Raising Voices fans will enjoy these five shows' deep and dramatic stories. From emotional resilience, and character struggles to social issues, these series can be the viewers' favorite just like Raising Voices.

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Alba

The Mess You Leave Behind

Intimacy

Patria

1) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Set in the gritty neighborhood of Entrevías, Wrong Side of the Tracks follows Tirso Abantos, a former military man turned hardware store owner. His quiet life is disrupted when his rebellious granddaughter Irene, along with her boyfriend Nelson, gets entangled in the local drug trade. This series delves into themes of family, crime, and justice, much like the latest Netflix release.

Following an unfortunate and serious turn of events, a drug dealer assaults Irene. Tirso teams up with a corrupt cop to fight the criminals. With commendable performances by José Coronado and Nona Sobo, it’s a must-watch on Netflix for lovers of character-driven stories.

Read more: P-Valley season 3 welcomed seven recurring cast members for a richer narrative

2) Alba

This gripping Spanish drama follows Alba, a university student, returning to her hometown, after becoming the victim of a gang r*pe. Later, it is revealed that the perpetrators include her boyfriend’s closest friends and the entire situation puts her in a complex situation.

As Alba seeks justice against the powerful Entrerríos family, the series highlights themes of courage and resilience; the same intensity of Raising Voices. Starring Elena Rivera and Eric Masip, Alba provides a powerful narrative that connects with viewers. It can be streamed on Atresplayer Premium.

Read more: Who is Austin Scott from Clipped? Everything to know about the Blake Griffin star

3) The Mess You Leave Behind

The Mess You Leave Behind, a Spanish thriller drama, is about Raquel, a literature teacher achieving a substitute position in a small town. She gradually unleashes the disturbing circumstances connected with her predecessor’s death. This Spanish drama centers on the town and its inhabitants' dark secrets.

Further, it features Inma Cuesta and Bárbara Lennie, providing a narrative and depth of character development. It is accessible on Netflix and ideal for individuals who appreciate a compelling mystery that is interwoven with personal drama. This thriller drama captures the mystery and tension reminiscent of Raising Voices.

Also read: Under the Bridge episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

4) Intimidad (Intimacy)

Intimacy is a drama series that examines the thin line between public and private life. When a s*x tape of a rising politician is leaked, it sets off a chain reaction affecting four women.

Also Read: 10 TV shows to watch before Virgin River season 6 releases

The series explores the personal and social repercussions of the scandal, much like the societal impact seen in Raising Voices. Itziar Ituño and Patricia López Arnaiz star in this show exploring privacy, power, and gender discrimination. Netflix's Intimacy is a thought-provoking drama about current issues.

Also Read: How to Rob a Bank: Full list of cast in the movie

5) Patria

Patria - A must-watch series (Image via Netflix)

Patria is a historical drama that, like Raising Voices, centers on personal and societal conflicts. Based on Fernando Aramburu's novel, the series portrays the impact of the Basque conflict on two women who were once friends but became estranged after one’s husband was killed by ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna).

The story spans decades, exploring grief, revenge, and reconciliation. Patria, starring Elena Irureta and Ane Gabarain, explores how political violence affects personal lives. This series, available on HBO, provides a deeply emotional and historical perspective that fans of Raising Voices will appreciate.

Also Read: Where to watch The Strangers: Chapter 1 online? Streaming options explored

These five shows continue the thrilling and emotional journey of Raising Voices with powerful storytelling and complex characters. Social issues, personal struggles, and the fight for justice keep viewers engaged and emotionally invested in each series. Like Raising Voices, these choices entertain and spark discussion.