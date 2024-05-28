Under the Bridge episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under the Bridge, the true crime miniseries, is gearing up to release its eighth and final episode on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 3 am ET. Based on a book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey, the series delves into the motivation behind the murder of a 14-year-old girl and the road to getting justice against her killers.

The seventh episode of the series focuses on Rebecca and Warren's growing bond as well as her efforts to humanize him despite his involvement in Reena's murder. Under the Bridge critiques the system's failure to support troubled teens, highlighting the harsh realities faced by Warren, Dusty, Jo, and Kelly in a juvenile detention facility. Kelly evades responsibility with her manipulative tactics, while Warren faces severe consequences.

Episode 7 also delves into Warren's troubled life, revealing his emotional turmoil and familial abandonment. The episode culminates with Warren's heart-wrenching testimony and sentencing, setting the stage for a confrontation in the finale and the anticipation of Kelly facing justice.

When will Under the Bridge episode 8 be released?

Lily Gladstone as Cam (Image via Instagram/@underthebridgehulu)

The eighth episode of Under the Bridge, titled Mercy Alone, will be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Given below is a complete release schedule for the episode across different time zones.

Time Zone Release date Release time Central Time Wednesday, May 28, 2024 2:00 AM Pacific Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 12:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 3:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time Wednesday, May 28, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 12:30 PM

Where to watch Under the Bridge episode 8?

Under the Bridge is available exclusively on the streaming platform Hulu. The show premiered on the OTT service on April 17, 2024, with the first two episodes released simultaneously.

Since this is a Hulu original series, Under the Bridge episode 8 will not be available on any other streaming platforms. Viewers can watch the show by using a Hulu subscription.

What can fans expect from Under the Bridge episode 8?

Javon Walton as Warren Glowatski (Image via Instagram/@underthebridgehulu)

Under the Bridge episode 8, titled Mercy Alone, promises a gripping conclusion to the season's intense narrative. The penultimate episode of the series will center on Rebecca and Warren’s growing relationship, highlighting the former's compassion for Warren despite his involvement in Reena's murder.

Written by Samir Mehta, the episode will delve into the legal proceedings surrounding Kelly's involvement in Reena's murder, bringing the courtroom drama to the forefront. Fans can expect to witness the climactic testimonies and revelations drawn from real events, shedding light on the harrowing truth of what transpired that fateful day.

Co-conspirators Dusty and Josephine are anticipated to reach their breaking points, potentially exposing Kelly's full role in the crime. As the legal noose tightens, all parties involved face the consequences of their actions, with the fate of mastermind Kelly poised to be unveiled.

The finale is expected to align closely with real-life outcomes, offering a mirror to actual events and ensuring that the fate of each character reflects their real-world counterparts.

Episode 8 will also see the return of notable cast members, including Lily Gladstone, as the series moves towards a poignant and revealing conclusion. This final chapter not only aims to resolve the plot but also to provide a deeper understanding of the complex web of actions and emotions that led to the tragic incident.

Make sure to watch episode 8 of the Hulu series on May 29, 2024, only on Hulu.