Graveyard season 1 recap: All to know before watching season 2

The Turkish television drama Graveyard season 1 premiered on Jun 17, 2022. Following its success among the masses, its second season was released on Netflix on February 27, 2025.

Ad

Graveyard season 1 followed Chief Inspector Önem Özülkü as head of the Special Crimes Unit. The season not only examined her experiences in the unit but also addressed various societal issues, including femicide. It also highlighted the underlying structures responsible for these problems, such as patriarchy and the bureaucratic systems that fail to promote social justice.

A key example is the case of Erkut, who was charged with the murder of a woman. Although Özülkü later discovered that he wasn't the primary killer, he revealed that he had collaborated with someone else on several murders.

Ad

Trending

Further investigation also revealed that Erkut was doing all this out of spite, as her manager had recently made some changes in the company. Erkut's ego had been bruised after the company's female head decided to hire more women. This move was followed by the dismissal of men who were not significantly contributing to the work.

Erkut felt threatened by this change, leading him to team up with the actual killer and target women.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

What were some of the central themes explored in Graveyard season 1?

Ad

In Graveyard season 1, several themes were examined, including the prejudice faced by women, with a particular emphasis on the patriarchal factors that contribute to it.

The show also explored how the justice system handles women's issues, often leading to delays or lack of justice. It highlighted token gestures by authorities in the name of representation. At the start of the season, Önem Özülkü was appointed to lead the Special Crimes Unit to investigate city murders.

Ad

However, her appointment also served as a symbolic gesture to highlight the need for female representation in the workforce. This was particularly evident on her first day when Halek, despite allowing Özülkü to speak, took the microphone from her and finished her speech, which had been prepared by the authorities and contained several lies regarding the rates of crimes against women.

Also read: Severance season 1 recap: All to remember before season 2 arrives.

Ad

Was the mystery behind the killings found in Graveyard Season 1?

Ad

Graveyard season 1 began with Özülkü investigating a series of murders while leading the Special Crimes Unit. As her investigation unfolded, she discovered that the situation was far more complicated than it initially appeared.

One lead connected to another and revealed a vast network of individuals in positions of power (primarily men) who were hunting down and killing women for various reasons that impacted them directly and indirectly.

Throughout the season, Özülkü identified specific individuals connected to the crimes, but she ultimately realized that those involved were part of a broader network.

Ad

She understood that addressing the issues surrounding these cases required a deeper understanding of the system and the motivations of the individuals who commit these crimes. In that sense, while season 1 hinted at the systems and structures responsible for the crimes, it did not present a single individual or a small group as the main culprit.

Also read: The Manny season 1 recap: Everything to remember before season 2 arrives.

All episodes of Graveyard season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback