Happy Face Episode 4 ending explained: The wrench that could change everything

The conclusion of Happy Face Episode 4 brings significant updates on Melissa Moore's battle with her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson. As Melissa continues investigating his history of crimes, she tries to get closure while struggling with her family.

In the final scene of the episode, Melissa visits her father one last time in prison, where he presents her with a vital piece of evidence—a wrench purportedly used during the murder of Heather.

Meanwhile, her brother Shane recalls a memory linked to their father's crimes, and they share a symbolic moment of release from the past. These events mark the end of the episode and lay the groundwork for future developments in the series.

Melissa's last confrontation with Keith in Happy Face Episode 4

In one of the ending scenes of Happy Face Episode 4, Melissa goes to see her dad, Keith Jesperson, behind bars. She informs him about a very private secret—about her abortion—and that she was r*ped by Brendan, her past boyfriend. No one else, except Keith, was aware of this.

By bringing this to light, she tries to assert that she is beyond his control and not held captive by him. Throughout this exchange, Keith attempted to maintain his hold over Melissa. As she is about to leave, he suddenly gives her a crucial piece of information.

He informs her that the wrench used to kill Heather is concealed in Shane's garage. This revelation turns the tables, as Keith attempts to take back control by providing her with something of value. The information leaves Melissa with a possible new lead in her case.

Shane's painful memory and the burning of the dresser in Happy Face Episode 4

As Happy Face Episode 4 comes to a close, Melissa and Shane share a drink at a bar, drinking together for the first time in years. Melissa's admission about her abortion prompts Shane to open up about his painful memory. He remembers going to Texas with their father when Keith pulled into a church where the sign read "Find God Here."

Shortly afterward, Keith supposedly murdered three women. Shane feels deep remorse for not being aware of the danger at the time and holds himself accountable for not halting their father. Later, in a symbolic act, Melissa and Shane decide to burn an old family dresser in their backyard.

The dresser represents their painful past, and setting it ablaze is their way of freeing themselves from their father's shadow. The act serves to be an outlet of emotions for both siblings.

The discovery of the murder weapon in Happy Face Episode 4

Following Melissa's visit to prison, she and her team head to Shane's garage to look for the wrench Keith mentioned. If Keith's assertion is valid, this wrench would be a crucial piece of evidence connecting him to Heather's murder. The episode concludes with Melissa and her team retrieving the wrench, which may bring them closer to the truth.

This revelation raised many questions—why did Keith choose to disclose this information now, and how will it impact Melissa's investigation? Happy Face Episode 4 ends with this mystery, paving the way for further developments.

The conclusion of Happy Face Episode 4 emphasizes Melissa's ongoing struggle to uncover her father's past and find closure. Her last conversation with Keith uncovers a vital piece of information, while Shane's agonizing memory illuminates their common trauma.

Watch Happy Face Episode 4 on Paramount+.

