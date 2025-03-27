Happy Face episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The eagerly awaited Happy Face episode 4, a suspenseful true-crime drama based on actual events, is set to hit the screens on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at midnight PT on Paramount+. The show tracks Melissa Moore as she grapples with the terrifying reality of her father, Keith Jesperson, notorious as the Happy Face Killer.

With its dramatic storytelling and emotional complexity, the series has engaged viewers since its launch on March 20, 2025. Happy Face episode 4 will deliver more of the intrigue of Melissa's life as she grapples with trying to reconcile her family's sinister past with the reality of her current life.

Release date and time of Happy Face episode 4

Happy Face Episode 4 will be out on April 3, 2025, at midnight PT. This episode can be streamed on Paramount+, the only platform hosting this series. Here is a table of release times for Episode 4 in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) April 3, 12 AM Mountain Time (MT) April 3, 1 AM Central Time (CT) April 3, 2 AM Eastern Time (ET) April 3, 3 AM British Summer Time (BST) April 3, 8 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) April 3, 9 AM India Standard Time (IST) April 3, 12:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 3, 5 PM

Where to watch Happy Face episode 4?

Happy Face can be streamed on Paramount+. For users who were not subscribers to the platform previously, there is a seven-day free trial that enables new users to stream the show without having to pay anything upfront. Once the free trial ends, users can opt to continue with a paid subscription or drop it.

Also, if the audience is on the move and wants to watch the series from other locations, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be used to circumvent geographical restrictions.

What happened in Happy Face episode 3?

In Happy Face Episode 3, Was It Worth It?, huge breakthroughs are revealed as Melissa Moore grapples with her father's reputation as the Happy Face Killer. Melissa shows great courage by publicly admitting to being Keith Jesperson's daughter on a nationally televised talk show.

She is motivated to do so by her need to take back control of her story and to fight for justice on behalf of her father's victims. She candidly speaks of the traumatic influence of her father's work on her life and the victims' families, insisting strongly:

"I am not my father."

The episode also provides an ominous tone as a stranger observes Melissa's confession on TV. His extreme concentration and perturbed expression make him seem likely to be dangerous to Melissa and her family, foreshadowing possible perils from her public revelation.

Moreover, Melissa keeps fighting for justice for Elijah Carter, who was unjustly convicted of murder in connection to her father's offenses. Along the way, she tries to find proof that will acquit him, yet her on-air confession muddles the picture. Post broadcast, she receives a mixed reaction from supporters and is concerned for the safety of her family members, especially her daughter Hazel.

The episode ends with a foreboding sense of foretelling as Melissa's behavior brings unwelcome attention to herself, prompting questions about her safety and what it means to face a dark family heritage

What to expect from Happy Face episode 4?

In Happy Face Episode 4, Controlled Burn, there will be major emotional and story developments. Melissa Moore will reunite with her brother, and this is bound to introduce new insights and depth to their common traumatic history with their father, Keith Jesperson.

This reunion could reveal how each of the siblings has dealt with their father's offenses and how it has affected their lives. Melissa will also directly confront her father in search of crucial clues about his crimes, thereby further straining their relationship while pushing the investigation forward.

Also, Melissa's daughter, Hazel, will get a surprise invitation that may bring new conflicts or challenges, possibly influencing her relationship with Melissa as they continue to deal with the repercussions of their family's dark past.

Happy Face episode 4 will be shown on April 3, after a compelling second episode teased more dramatic content. All episodes are available for viewing on Paramount+, making it convenient for both new and returning viewers of true crime tales.

