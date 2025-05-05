Happy Face soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

Happy Face concluded with its eighth and final episode on May 1, 2025, which means the entire series is now available for streaming. Based on the 2018 podcast of the same name by Melissa Moore, the series follows Keith Hunter Jesperson, the infamous serial killer who claimed to have killed as many as 160 people (only eight victims were confirmed, however).

Ad

The series dramatizes Jesperson's story with some added elements that do not resemble real life. Critics highlighted many aspects of the show, including the performances of Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford, while most other elements were equally impressive in the Paramount+ series.

However, one aspect that isn't widely discussed is the show's soundtrack, which featured incredible songs that added feel and flavor to the serial killer narrative. The sound was led by Ariel Marx, a multi-instrumentalist renowned for her brilliant compositions. The OST was brilliant and fitting, and the songs significantly accentuated the narrative.

Ad

Trending

Every song used in Happy Face

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 1

Put On a Happy Face by Vikki Carr

Clear the Air by lides

Happy Birthday to You by Cast

Here You Come Again by Cast

Happy Face by Jagwar Twin

Episode 2

Never Coming Home by Bryan Martin

Ghost by Kailey Swanson

Carry Me Away by Maybird

Daffodil Lament by The Cranberries

Happy Man by The Cactus Blossoms

Episode 3

If I Had a Heart by Fever Ray

Was It Worth It? by Cast

Episode 4

Head in the Wall by Deep

Was It Worth It? by Cast

You Really Got a Hold on Me by She & Him

Ad

Episode 5

Don’t Dream It’s Over by Cast

Will It Go Round in Circles by Billy Preston

Episode 6

Sister Golden Hair by America

Hold On by Cast

Episode 7

Daffodil Lament by The Cranberries

Hit Me with Your Best Shot by Cast

Ten Below Zero by Bobo Jenkins

Episode 8

XXX’s And OOO’s (An American Girl) by Trisha Yearwood

The Devil’s Bid by Hilary McCormack

Daffodil Lament by The Cranberries

What is Happy Face all about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Happy Face is a crime drama television series created by Jennifer Cacicio. It is based on the hit 2017 podcast of the same name by Melissa Moore. Before the podcast, this story was also covered in Moore's 2009 autobiography, Shattered Silence, which was co-written with M. Bridget Cook.

The series follows Melissa Moore and her connection to Keith Hunter Jesperson. It also follows the infamous killer through his various confessions and accounts of murder. The synopsis for the series reads:

Ad

"The story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at age 15 discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer."

The series stars Annaleigh Ashford, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, Benjamin Mackey, and Dennis Quaid.

How to watch Happy Face?

As a Paramount exclusive, viewers can only watch the series with a Paramount+ subscription. This starts at just $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. In addition to this plan, viewers may choose the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan for $12.99 per month, which also provides access to the series.

While there may be more ways to watch this in the future, this is currently the only option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More