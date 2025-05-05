Happy Face soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

Happy Face concluded with its eighth and final episode on May 1, 2025, which means the entire series is now available for streaming. Based on the 2018 podcast of the same name by Melissa Moore, the series follows Keith Hunter Jesperson, the infamous serial killer who claimed to have killed as many as 160 people (only eight victims were confirmed, however).
The series dramatizes Jesperson's story with some added elements that do not resemble real life. Critics highlighted many aspects of the show, including the performances of Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford, while most other elements were equally impressive in the Paramount+ series.
However, one aspect that isn't widely discussed is the show's soundtrack, which featured incredible songs that added feel and flavor to the serial killer narrative. The sound was led by Ariel Marx, a multi-instrumentalist renowned for her brilliant compositions. The OST was brilliant and fitting, and the songs significantly accentuated the narrative.
Every song used in Happy Face
Episode 1
- Put On a Happy Face by Vikki Carr
- Clear the Air by lides
- Happy Birthday to You by Cast
- Here You Come Again by Cast
- Happy Face by Jagwar Twin
Episode 2
- Never Coming Home by Bryan Martin
- Ghost by Kailey Swanson
- Carry Me Away by Maybird
- Daffodil Lament by The Cranberries
- Happy Man by The Cactus Blossoms
Episode 3
- If I Had a Heart by Fever Ray
- Was It Worth It? by Cast
Episode 4
- Head in the Wall by Deep
- Was It Worth It? by Cast
- You Really Got a Hold on Me by She & Him
Episode 5
- Don’t Dream It’s Over by Cast
- Will It Go Round in Circles by Billy Preston
Episode 6
- Sister Golden Hair by America
- Hold On by Cast
Episode 7
- Daffodil Lament by The Cranberries
- Hit Me with Your Best Shot by Cast
- Ten Below Zero by Bobo Jenkins
Episode 8
- XXX’s And OOO’s (An American Girl) by Trisha Yearwood
- The Devil’s Bid by Hilary McCormack
- Daffodil Lament by The Cranberries
What is Happy Face all about?
Happy Face is a crime drama television series created by Jennifer Cacicio. It is based on the hit 2017 podcast of the same name by Melissa Moore. Before the podcast, this story was also covered in Moore's 2009 autobiography, Shattered Silence, which was co-written with M. Bridget Cook.
The series follows Melissa Moore and her connection to Keith Hunter Jesperson. It also follows the infamous killer through his various confessions and accounts of murder. The synopsis for the series reads:
"The story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at age 15 discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer."
The series stars Annaleigh Ashford, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, Benjamin Mackey, and Dennis Quaid.
How to watch Happy Face?
As a Paramount exclusive, viewers can only watch the series with a Paramount+ subscription. This starts at just $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. In addition to this plan, viewers may choose the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan for $12.99 per month, which also provides access to the series.
While there may be more ways to watch this in the future, this is currently the only option.