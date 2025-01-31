Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6 drops next Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 am PT, only on Prime Video, offering another back-to-back release to close out the season and the show. Season 3 brought complications in both the personal and professional lives of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye.

The previous episode teased how Camille was weeks away from her due date while Tye was thinking about facing her parents after many years. On the other hand, it also explored Angie's budding Broadway career and Quinn's unstable new relationship.

Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6 will also bring new characters, who are expected to stir up some drama, including those played by Tashae Henry and Riverdale star Robin Givens, per the show's IMDb page.

Trending

When will Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6 release?

Tye and Quinn in Harlem season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Harlem season 3 will continue its streak of releasing two episodes every week, so viewers can expect episode 5 to be released alongside episode 6. The back-to-back season finale will be next Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The table below provides the release times for upcoming episodes in selected regions and time zones.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

02:00 pm Eastern Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

03:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

08:00 am Central European Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

01:30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025

05:00 pm

These release timings have been adjusted based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6?

Like the previous four episodes of the ongoing series, Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6 drop exclusively on Prime Video on the scheduled release date.

The complete installment of Harlem seasons 1 and 2, along with the first four episodes of season 3, can also be watched on Prime with a subscription.

A brief recap of Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4

Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 brought personal and relationship dramas to each foursome. Camille found herself without insurance after leaving her job in the Harlem season 3 premiere, and she was starting to get overwhelmed with the financial responsibility of having a baby. Ian promised to help, but he wasn't always there because of the complications of his new relationship with Portia. Camille, however, found a potential new love interest in Cisco, Seth's MLB player teammate.

Quinn and Seth also made it official with a photo shoot where they pretended to be married with kids and later with their love confession. However, a phone call from someone named Sabrina, whom Seth said "I love you" over the phone, had the potential to shatter Quinn's budding romance with the MLB player.

Tye and Eva also had a little snag in their relationship after Tye got a little defensive over Eva's constructive criticism of her work. However, they made up and confessed that they loved each other. The previous episodes also saw Angie and Mike continue planning their wedding while Angie got ready for her big break as a Broadway star.

Also read: Harlem season 2 recap

What to expect in Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6

Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6 are anticipated to be a mix of fun, heartfelt, and dramatic moments from Camille, Quinn, Tye, and Angie as they say farewell to the show after three seasons. While there isn't much known about what comes next for each of the women, events from the previous episode tease shocking revelations.

In Harlem season 3 episode 4, right before the episode faded to black, Quinn stumbled into a shocking discovery that Seth might have someone else. The phone call where he called "Sabrina" babe and told her that he loved her, shortly after he told Quinn that he loved her "a lot," could be life-altering for Quinn's budding romance.

Meanwhile, Camille's surprise pregnancy ends as she was weeks before giving birth, with a new potential love interest in her midst. The upcoming episode will likely reveal if she and Cisco will make it official.

Newcomers to expect in Harlem season 3 episodes 5 & 6

The series already features several newcomers, including Kofi Siriboe, who played Seth, MLB player and Quinn's love interest, Gail Bean as Tye's new girlfriend Eva, and Logan Browning as Portia, Ian's childhood friend and new girlfriend.

The upcoming episode is set to up the drama with even more new faces joining the Harlem season 3 cast in the next two episodes of the series, including:

Robin Givens as Jacqueline

Tashae Henry as Sabrina

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Harlem season 3 as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback