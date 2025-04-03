"Having a panic attack"- When Walton Goggins made a shocking revelation about his condition while he was going to shoot for The White Lotus 

Walton Goggins, known for his role as Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus, shared a funny concern during a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview on March 14, 2024. Before heading to Thailand for filming, he stopped in Paris and suddenly worried that he might not get a good hotel room on set.

Ad

He told Meyers:

"And then halfway through it, I realized, like, I started having a panic attack. Like, this is not good. This is horrible because I couldn't stop thinking about all the other cast members checking into The White Lotus and all of them having a much better room than me. Like, literally, it's like they're going to have sea views, and I'm going to be looking at the back of a restaurant, man."

Ad

Trending

Luckily for Walton Goggins and all the other cast members, all of their rooms in The White Lotus hotel had good views. Meyers jokingly commented that The Shield actor's reaction was like his in-laws to that situation.

Just like the previous two seasons, The White Lotus season 3 is set in a White Lotus hotel resort and follows the story of the guests and staff there. The show keeps revealing dark secrets and sinister motives with each new episode.

Ad

Also read: "10,000 pounds off my shoulder" - Walton Goggins reveals what he went through before shooting The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

Walton Goggins opened up about the moment he learned he landed The White Lotus

Ad

Walton Goggins began acting professionally in the late '80s and has appeared in some of the most acclaimed movies and shows. He has been nominated for such awards as the Primetime Emmy Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.

Even so, Walton Goggins was elated when he landed the role of Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on May 23, 2024, he recounted the moment he learned about it from his agents.

Ad

"They said, 'Before we do anything, we have to tell you something. You just got an offer for The White Lotus, and it’s a very good role.' I said, 'Could you say that again?' They said, 'Mike wants you,'" he said.

Goggins added that he excused himself for a moment and broke down in tears. When he called his wife to share the news, she told him she had always believed he would get the role. He recalled that while they were watching the show once, she had remarked that he would be a great fit for it.

Ad

Although Walton Goggins has been incredibly happy with this new opportunity, he remembered his struggles when he first set out to become an actor. He recalled:

"I was talking to my agent and asked him, 'Why is it so hard?' And he said, 'It isn’t hard, Walton. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. There is no one job, no silver bullet for your career. It is the sum total…the aggregation of your body of work that will give you what you’re looking for. Just keep your head down, go to work and keep doing what you’re doing.' This piece of advice changed my life.'"

Ad

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback